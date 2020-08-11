NEWS
Executive Appointments
Cbus adds to leadership
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:20PM

The $54 billion fund has hired Natalie Hannemann as head of service, member and employer experience, commencing in September.

Hannemann joins from World Vision where she spent the last eight years in a number of roles including most recently chief, retail and supporter experience.

In this role she was responsible for leading customer centric teams through complex multichannel environments, including contact centre, digital, back office, retail and event activations, third-party affiliate channels, schools, church and community partnerships.

She has also previously worked at Bupa Australia where she was acting director of customer service, responsible for leading the transformation of service experiences delivering long term sustainable and profitable growth and improving customer outcomes and employee engagement.

Cbus' group executive member and employer experience Marianne Walker said: "Natalie will be joining my team in mid-September, bringing her extensive strategic, CX, EX, digital, channels, member servicing, contact centre, people and senior leadership experience, along with a focus on transforming complex environments domestically and internationally."

"Natalie will play a lead role in further enhancing the service experience of Cbus members. Cbus consistently ranks at the top of super fund trust ratings and we keep working hard to make sure members have a superior experience."

The appointment follows Cbus and Media Super signing a memorandum of understanding and commenced due diligence late last month for an upcoming merger.

The two industry funds are aiming for the joint agreement to be in operation in 2021, conditional on due diligence to establish the move will benefit members from both parties.

Cbus chair Steve Bracks said Cbus understood the importance of maintaining a strong connection with members.

"This affinity with our members has built a strong level of trust in the fund. Media Super has a very similar history and connection with their members. This is an exciting opportunity for both of our funds and I am very pleased to see this proposal progressing," he said.

