Executive Appointments

Cbus adds to board

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:18PM

Two new members have joined Wayne Swan on the board of industry superannuation fund Cbus.

Jason O'Mara was appointed a member director this month, replacing Dave Noonan.

O'Mara has been the Construction, Forestry Mining and Energy Union's ACT president since 2018 and was the assistant secretary for eight years. He is also the current chair of the ACT Work Health and Safety Council.

Michelle Beveridge joined the board last December to replace Anthony McDonald. She also takes over as chair of the Cbus audit and finance committee.

Beveridge was an independent director of REI Super from 2017 to 2021, of which the last two years she served as deputy board chair.

Her previous executive roles include chief information officer and chief operating officer at Intrepid Travel, Open Universities Australia, and IDP Education

Former federal treasurer Swan has commenced as chair of Cbus this month, taking over from Steve Bracks.

Cbus chief executive Justin Arter thanked Bracks, McDonald and Noonan for their years of service.

"Dave Noonan has been a tireless advocate for the needs of Cbus members, through various committee and committee chair roles and most recently as the fund's deputy chair," he said.

"Anthony has been a huge contributor to the fund, offering a valuable commercial perspective on our investment committee and helping to drive a culture of innovation throughout the fund."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
