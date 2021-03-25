NEWS
Investment
Cboe acquires Chi-X
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   11:55AM

Cboe Global Markets has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific, Australia's most significant competitor exchange to the ASX.

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory review and approval.

Cboe said the acquisition would provide it with a single point of entry into two key capital markets - Australia and Japan.

The company added that it has plans to expand its global equities business into Asia Pacific.

"Over the past decade, Chi-X Australia has built an enviable reputation as an innovative market operator with superior market expertise, customer service and a pioneering spirit that strongly aligns with Cboe's legacy of product and market innovation," Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said.

"We are excited to draw upon Cboe's core strengths as a leading global exchange operator to further enhance the competitive landscape in the Australian markets with new innovation and market solutions to better meet customer needs."

Speaking to Financial Standard last year, Jokovic predicted Chi-X would be acquired within a year to 18 months.

"We are on the radar, as a smart exchange business in an environment that's a particularly great one with our massive superannuation funds," Jokovic said at the time.

"Australia is a growing market with a good regulator that works with the operators. We've got high margins charged by the ASX so there's the ability to come back and pare that back further."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, with Cboe noting the purchase price is not material from a financial perspective and is expected to be nominally accretive to the company's adjusted earnings in 2021.

Chi-X Asia Pacific had a net revenue for the year of 2020 of approximately $26 million, reflecting 26% growth on the previous year.

"With the planned acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific, we continue to execute on our growth strategy by broadening our geographic and asset class presence, while enabling the further extension of our product offerings to our global network of customers," Cboe chair, president and chief executive Ed Tilly said.

"This is an exciting investment in attractive, growing markets that will complement our North American and European operations and provide a foothold in the key Asia Pacific region, positioning us to become a truly global marketplace for our customers.

"In a short number of years, the Chi-X Asia Pacific team has built their business into one of the largest market operators in Asia Pacific. We look forward to working with them to accelerate the company's further growth, building on our shared cultures of innovation and customer-first approach as we aim to bring greater choice to investors in Asia Pacific."

Latest News
