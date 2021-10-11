CBA to detect abusive banking behaviour

Commonwealth Bank is implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technology along with machine learning to detect abusive behaviour reflected in transaction descriptions within its banking services.

Developed in CBA's AI Labs, the technology will be used in the CommBank App and Netbank and builds on the bank's ability to identify technology-facilitated abuse by blocking transaction descriptions that include threatening, harassing or abusive language.

"Technology-facilitated abuse is a serious problem, and completely unacceptable behaviour. We want to ensure our customers feel safe when they are using our platforms, and it's our responsibility to do everything we can to provide the right measures of protection across our channels," CBA general manager community and customer vulnerability Justin Tsuei said.

From May 1 to July 31, CBA said it blocked over 100,000 transactions with offensive language in the transaction descriptions through its automatic filter. The new AI model detected 229 unique senders of potentially serious abuse which were then manually reviewed and acted on by the bank.

"The new model, which uses advanced AI and machine learning techniques, allows us to provide a more targeted and proactive response than ever before," Tsuei said.

"It builds on the work we have already done to fortify our digital channels from being used to perpetrate technology-facilitated abuse, including updating our Acceptable Use Policy and implementing an automatic block on offensive language being used in transaction descriptions."

Depending on the severity of the abuse some actions CBA may take is to delink the victim's bank account from PayID to prevent abusive transactions, refer the victim to support organisations, send warning letters to perpetrators and or terminate a customer from the bank if they continue to breach policy.

"With this new model in place, not only are we able to proactively detect possible instances of abuse in transaction descriptions, but we can do so at an incredible scale," Tsuei said.