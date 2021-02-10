NEWS
Investment
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:42PM

Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.

December 2020 half-year results show the bank's net-profit after tax dipped 21% to $4.9 billion on the prior corresponding period.

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn blamed the pressures of COVID-19, particularly the effects of loan impairments and higher expenses for the result.

About two thirds of the NPAT relates to a one-off gain relating to the sale of CFS Global Asset Management business last year, he said.

"If you look at our cash net-profit after tax, which is more commonly referred to, it's down 10.8%."

Excluding the impacts of COVID-19, Comyn added that the alternate measure of cash NPAT, is flat and reflects "a very good result".

For the funds management business, assets under management grew to $18.1 billion from $16.7 billion year on year. However, income for this division decreased 18% to $80 million year on year.

Comyn attributed most of the decline to retail banking services, which saw income fall by 71% to $15 million as a result of winding down aligned advisers.

The New Zealand business, which is classified under the funds management category, saw income reduce by 4% to $68 million thanks to the sale of Aegis.

CBA paid a fully franked dividend of $1.50 per share - 53% more than what it paid this time last year.

Peter Gardner, a portfolio manager at Plato Investment Management, commented that many retirees reliant on this form of income would have been eagerly anticipating the bank's dividend announcement.

"While today's dividend announcement may reinvigorate the confidence of income-seeking investors, it must be remembered that there are various other sectors currently generating strong yield outside of those viewed by many as the traditional income-paying sectors," he said.

Last year, 2020 banks cut dividends by 60% on average, so a 53% dividend increase from CBA is a much-needed income boost for shareholders, Gardner said.

Read more: CBACommonwealth BankMatt ComynPeter GardnerAegisCFS Global Asset ManagementPlato Investment Management
