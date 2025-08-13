CBA sets aside $52m for remediation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said it has provisioned $52 million for remediation purposes as it finalises various class actions, including those related to superannuation and advice.

CBA said the group is still defending two superannuation class actions brought against it.

The first is a class action filed against Colonial First State Investments (CFSIL) in October 2018.

The claim initially related to investments in cash and deposit options in the Colonial First State First Choice Superannuation Trust (FirstChoice Fund) and Commonwealth Essential Super and later expanded to join Avanteos Investments (AIL) as a party in respect of claims regarding the FirstWrap Pooled Cash Account.

CBA said the court has ordered that mediation take place by 8 May 2026 and the matter is listed for a trial commencing 9 November 2026.

CBA, CFSIL and AIL deny the allegations and CBA said it will continue to defend the proceedings.

The second superannuation class action was filed in January 2020 against CFSIL and the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society (CMLA) with AIA Australia joining as the third respondent in April 2021.

The class action alleges that CFSIL did not act in the best interests of members and breached its trustee duties when taking out group insurance policies obtained from CMLA.

The key allegation is that CFSIL entered and maintained insurance policies with CMLA on terms that were less favourable to members than would have reasonably been available in the market.

CBA said mediations in December 2023 and June 2025 failed to resolve the class action which is listed for an initial trial to commence on 6 October 2025.

CBA also confirmed a third superannuation class action against CFSIL was dismissed on 30 May 2025, following a settlement with no admission to liability. The claim related to certain fees charged to members on the FirstChoice Fund and alleged CFSIL acted unconscionably as it failed to take steps to avoid the payment of grandfathered commissions to financial advisers, which would have resulted in a reduction of the fees paid by members.

CFSIL denied the allegations and defended the proceedings.

CBA completed the sale of 55% of CFS to KKR in December 2021, but assumed carriage of the superannuation class actions and proceedings on behalf of CFSIL and AIL.

In the advice space, CBA gave an update on the class action filed against Commonwealth Financial Planning (CFP), Financial Wisdom (FWL) and CMLA in August 2020 relating to CMLA life insurance policies recommended by financial advisers appointed by CFP and FWL.

A court ordered mediation is due to take place on November 6.

CBA said it is "currently not possible to determine the ultimate impact of this claim, if any, on the group", however CFP, FWL, CMLA and AIA all deny the allegations and will continue to defend the proceedings.

In relation to the Count Financial class action filed in August 2020, and dismissed by the court in May 2025, relating to commissions paid to Count Financial and its advisers, CBA said an appeal has been lodged by the applicant, but the court has yet to schedule a hearing.

Count Financial was a subsidiary of CBA until October 2019 when it was acquired by Count Financial. CBA is defending the class action on behalf of Count Financial, which denies the allegations.