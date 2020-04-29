CBA sells CommSec Adviser Services

The Commonwealth Bank has entered into an agreement to sell AUSIEX, which trades as CommSec Adviser Services, to a Japanese firm.

Nomura Research Institute, a Japanese technology solutions and business consulting firm, has entered into an $85 million in cash sale agreement with CBA.

The transaction includes the broking operations, licence and assets of AUSIEX.

AUSIEX is CommSec's wholesale investor arm, providing trading and execution services to financial advisers and brokers.

CBA said CommSec, its retail broking business, remains core to its strategy and will be retained.

"AUSIEX is a strong business and its clients and employees will benefit from NRI's investment and ambition to be the market leader in wholesale broking and portfolio administration services," CBA executive general manager of CommSec Richard Burns said.

The AUSIEX divestment excludes the Accelerator Cash Account and investment lending products which are offered under the CBA banking licence, and will continue to be offered by CBA.

"We are pleased that AUSIEX and its highly experienced and well-respected team, will be joining our group," Nomura Research Institute chief executive Shingo Konomoto said.

"We have great ambitions to grow the business and are focussed on empowering employees and delivering long-term value for institutional and advised clients.

"We look forward to working closely with the team and will continue to deliver the same high standards of service and products going forward."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.