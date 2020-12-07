CBA private office head joins Mutual Trust

Ralf Haase established the CPO in 2009 to develop and lead the ultra-high net worth business segment of Commonwealth Private.

CBA restructured the business unit in June, folding into Commonwealth Private and making Haase redundant.

Prior to his time at CBA, Haase was a partner and associate director at Macquarie Private Bank for four years and was responsible for banking services for ultra-high net worth clients.

He also spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs including four years as managing director of private wealth management in Germany.

In his new role, Haase will be responsible for delivering client experience to high net worth individuals and families across New South Wales.

Mutual Trust chief executive Phil Harkness said the appointment comes from increased demand from Sydney-based clients.

"Ralf brings to Mutual Trust a deep understanding of the Sydney market. I am confident he can drive our business growth and provide strong leadership for the Sydney team," Harkness said.

Haase added: "I am looking forward to joining Mutual Trust as an organisation that has a strong and collaborative team focus, in delivering the best possible and very tailored solutions for many family circumstances."

"The ability to guide families with subject matter expertise that goes beyond a strong investment culture will be key, especially as wealth is transitioned to the next generation in the decade ahead," he said.