CBA opens Amsterdam office, eyes European instos

Armed with a new licence, the Commonwealth Bank is making a play for European institutional investors by establishing a new office in the Netherlands.

The newly licensed Dutch subsidiary, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Europe) N.V., is scheduled to operate from June 2021 in newly fitted offices in the capital, Amsterdam.

CBA has some 180 staff in Europe and the UK. It has an office in London and CommBank Europe is registered in Malta.

Reuters reported that the bank is shifting its presence from London to Amsterdam as the UK's exit from the European Union draws near.

CBA will employ around 50 people in Amsterdam but keep the London office open, Reuters reported.

CBA executive institutional banking and markets Andrew Hinchliff said: "CBA Europe N.V. will also act as a gateway to Australia and New Zealand for the Bank's wholesale European clients, who are major contributors to Australia's foreign direct investment, and provide a large investor base for the domestic bond market."

Amsterdam is ideal for serving institutional clients based in Europe as it offers a multi-lingual workforce and thriving fintech ecosystem, he said.

"We're currently working closely with our clients domiciled in Europe to make the transition as seamless and smooth as possible."