Superannuation

Catholic Super to drop fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:47PM

The investment fees paid by Catholic Super members are set to drop by up to 20% as its joint venture with Equipsuper becomes a legal successor fund transfer.

With the SFT set to finalise on June 30 and all Catholic Super members to transfer from the MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund to Equip, their fees will decrease.

According to Rainmaker data, Catholic Super's default lifecycle strategy investment fees currently range from 0.73% per annum on its balanced option to 0.83% per annum for its aggressive option.

Equip's MySuper option charges 0.32% per annum.

Togethr Trustees said the funds' different investment structures mean the different options will not have exactly the same fees.

"With the Catholic Super funds transferring to Equip and the size of the funds combined being circa $30 billion, Equip members will see the benefit of a broadening in the range of investments available  and opportunities given to the trustee for consideration," it said.

"Equip's current fees are very low compared to its peers In terms of administration fees. Catholic Super's are currently different to those of Equip and are not intending to change as part of the legal SFT on July 1."

Catholic and Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said the immediate reduction is a demonstration of the benefits of the joint venture structure implemented at the outset.

"These changes will have significant and positive implications over the long term for members' retirement savings," he said.

"From day one of the joint venture we were able to leverage the scale of the investment pool, even though they were technically two separate pools."

Completion of the SFT will unlock further opportunities for efficiencies and scale in the funds' investment activities, he added.

Daily unit pricing will also be made available to Catholic Super members for the first time and will be able to switch investment options day to day. So far, they have only been able to do so on a weekly basis.

According to Catholic and Equip's chair Andrew Fairley, about 50% of the benefits members will see from the SFT have already been delivered. This has included cost savings, which has made the formal SFT much more cost-effective for the two funds, Fairley added.

