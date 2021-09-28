NEWS
Executive Appointments

Catholic Super adds to trustee board

TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021

A former Commonwealth Bank and Perpetual executive has joined the board of Catholic Super, adding more than 25 years of experience.

Matthew Cassin joined the fund's board last month, with Catholic Super chair Danny Casey seeing his experience in achieving "scalable growth" as an asset.

Cassin is currently chief executive of the Catholic Development Fund, Melbourne. Here he oversees the savings of the Catholic community to build and grow Catholic schools, parishes, hospitals, aged care and welfare facilities.

He has also previously held several senior roles at Commonwealth Bank, including as executive manager, originations and structuring and worked as a senior account executive at Perpetual.

"Matthew's insights and longevity of working within the finance sector will be pivotal as we explore continued joint venture opportunities, mergers and acquisitions," Casey said.

Togethr Trustees, which comprises both Catholic Super and Equip, wants to hit $50 billion in funds under management by 2025. Currently, FUM sits at about $30 billion.

Commenting, Cassin said: "I look forward to joining the members of Catholic Super's trustee board to drive continuous improvement throughout the organisation in response to member and community needs."

"My focus will be helping support the fund's growth trajectory and working closely with my colleagues and board members to exceed key performance indicators while supporting the executive team."

