Economics

Cash rate unchanged at 4.35%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 FEB 2024   12:29PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% on the back of positive inflation data in its first meeting for 2024.

Despite inflation registering at 4.1% for the month of December, down from a peak of 7.8% one year prior, RBA governor Michele Bullock said that it remains too high.

"Inflation is still weighing on people's real incomes and household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment," she said.

The prices of goods continued to ease reflecting the resolution of earlier global supply chain disruptions and a moderation in domestic demand for goods, she said. The cost of services, however, remains high.

Economists unanimously predicted that the RBA would leave the base rate as is for now.

"While there are encouraging signs, the economic outlook is uncertain and the board remains highly attentive to inflation risks. The central forecasts are for inflation to return to the target range of 2%-3% in 2025, and to the midpoint in 2026," Bullock said.

"Services price inflation is expected to decline gradually as demand moderates and growth in labour and non-labour costs eases. Employment is expected to continue to grow moderately and the unemployment rate and the broader underutilisation rate are expected to increase a bit further."

This is the first time the RBA has convened in what will be one of the eight meetings scheduled for 2024. The number of meetings has reduced from 11 per year following an overhaul of the RBA.

Vanguard Asia Pacific chief economist Qian Wang said the odds of Australia narrowly avoiding a recession in 2024 are high, having benefited from elevated commodity prices as a commodities exporter, relatively less restrictive monetary policy and supportive fiscal policy.

Wang expects to see Australian consumer sentiment moderately improve in the coming months, helped by declining inflation and possible tax and rate cuts this year.

Investors may face headwinds that will impact global equity earnings and valuations amidst a higher rate environment.

"Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on the outlook for markets. Long-term yields - a strong predictor for expected returns over the long-term - are now back at a level last seen before the GFC in 2008. This has raised our expected returns for global bonds to 4.5% to 5.5% annualised over the next decade, almost 3% higher than before the rate hiking cycle began," Wang said.

Wang expects global equities to return 5.1% to 7.1% annualised over the next decade.

