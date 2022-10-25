Carlyle names local private equity lead

Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson, who is based in Sydney, will build Carlyle's presence in Australasia and have responsibility for leading the investment advisory team. He'll also oversee investments across the firm's priority sectors of consumer, healthcare, technology, and financial services across Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson has over 15 years of private equity industry experience as well as expertise in dealmaking, and value creation for portfolio companies. He joins Carlyle from Morrison & Co, where he was co-head for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Morrison & Co, Hutchinson was managing director at Pacific Equity Partners, where he worked for almost 14 years, leading and executing multiple market-leading private equity deals across the consumer, healthcare, education, and business services sectors.

He's also worked at Bain & Company in Sydney, London, and Johannesburg for 10 years, where he advised companies spanning the FMCG, retail, industrials, and telecommunications sectors on business and operational strategies.

Carlyle Asia managing director and chair Xiang-Doing Yang said: "We are very excited to welcome Geoff to Carlyle's Asia Pacific leadership team."

"Carlyle has an established track record of over 20 years in Australasia where we have completed several notable transactions such as Healthscope, Coates Hire, Qube Logistics, iNova Pharmaceuticals and Accolade Wines.

"Geoff will play an important role in further strengthening our investment advisory platform and steering our continued growth in Australia and New Zealand, which continue to be important markets for us where we see attractive opportunities to invest in what we consider to be high-quality businesses."

Hutchinson commented: "Carlyle has a highly established brand and network, access to global sector capabilities, and a history in Australia and New Zealand of delivering, in my view, some of the most prominent deals in the market."

"With a shared conviction about the growth potential of this market and the opportunity to drive value for investors and businesses, I look forward to building upon the solid foundation and successes that Carlyle Asia has established."

Carlyle has invested more than US$24 billion of equity in more than 200 private equity transactions in the Asia Pacific region, and more than US$1.7 billion of equity in six transactions in Australia and New Zealand as of 30 June 2022.