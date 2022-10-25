Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Carlyle names local private equity lead

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 25 OCT 2022   11:57AM

Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson, who is based in Sydney, will build Carlyle's presence in Australasia and have responsibility for leading the investment advisory team. He'll also oversee investments across the firm's priority sectors of consumer, healthcare, technology, and financial services across Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson has over 15 years of private equity industry experience as well as expertise in dealmaking, and value creation for portfolio companies. He joins Carlyle from Morrison & Co, where he was co-head for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Morrison & Co, Hutchinson was managing director at Pacific Equity Partners, where he worked for almost 14 years, leading and executing multiple market-leading private equity deals across the consumer, healthcare, education, and business services sectors.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

He's also worked at Bain & Company in Sydney, London, and Johannesburg for 10 years, where he advised companies spanning the FMCG, retail, industrials, and telecommunications sectors on business and operational strategies.

Carlyle Asia managing director and chair Xiang-Doing Yang said: "We are very excited to welcome Geoff to Carlyle's Asia Pacific leadership team."

"Carlyle has an established track record of over 20 years in Australasia where we have completed several notable transactions such as Healthscope, Coates Hire, Qube Logistics, iNova Pharmaceuticals and Accolade Wines.

"Geoff will play an important role in further strengthening our investment advisory platform and steering our continued growth in Australia and New Zealand, which continue to be important markets for us where we see attractive opportunities to invest in what we consider to be high-quality businesses."

Hutchinson commented: "Carlyle has a highly established brand and network, access to global sector capabilities, and a history in Australia and New Zealand of delivering, in my view, some of the most prominent deals in the market."

"With a shared conviction about the growth potential of this market and the opportunity to drive value for investors and businesses, I look forward to building upon the solid foundation and successes that Carlyle Asia has established."

Carlyle has invested more than US$24 billion of equity in more than 200 private equity transactions in the Asia Pacific region, and more than US$1.7 billion of equity in six transactions in Australia and New Zealand as of 30 June 2022.

Read more: CarlyleAustraliaPrivate equityGeoff HutchinsonMorrison & CoCarlyle AsiaPacific Equity PartnersBain & CompanyXiang-Doing Yang
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims
Millionaires worry about retirement
Fidante revamps brand, online offering
Challenger offloads banking business
Household Capital partners with Genworth
Partners Group expands Australian team
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC
ETF industry drops in value
UBS picks new head of investment research
Worst performing super funds named

Editor's Choice

KKR, Mubadala in $1.6bn APAC partnership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
KKR and sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company are exploring private credit co-investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings in the Federal Court against BPS Financial (BPS).

Outsourcing is the future: Northern Trust

CHLOE WALKER
A firm's ability to outsource could be the difference between future success or failure, according to Northern Trust's head of global strategic solutions Gary Paulin.

Carlyle names local private equity lead

ANDREW MCKEAN
Carlyle has appointed industry veteran Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and head of private equity in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.