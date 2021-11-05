Carlyle Group bids for Link

Carlyle Asia Partners has made a takeover offer for 100% of Link Group, valuing it at $5.38 per share - a significant premium.

Carlyle Group's offer is made up of $3 per share cash offer for Link Group and a pro rata distribution of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA Group to Link's shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

The proposal values each Link Group share at a 24.2% premium to its last closing price.

VanEck deputy head of investments and capital markets Jamie Hannah said while it is a large premium, it is still far off Link's previous highs.

"However, Link has fallen 20% since the start of the year and it is still well off its all-time high near $9. Whilst it's a good deal for shareholders in the short term, the question arises whether it is in their best interest in the medium to long term," he said.

"As a shareholder in Link, we would suggest the board review the offer, but remain focused on its expected growth targets. Link enjoys a reasonably strong balance sheet and many brokers have a buy on the stock, so there's an expectation of future price gains."

The Link board said it is considering the proposal and has since appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as its financial advisers and Herbert Smith Freehills as its legal adviser.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty the proposal will result in any transaction," Link Group said in a market statement.

"If there are any material developments in the future, Link Group will inform shareholders as required under its continuous disclosure obligations."

It comes after UK law firm Leigh Day kicked off proceedings against Link Fund Solutions on September 27 on behalf of 100 Woodford Equity Income Fund investors.

Link Fund Solutions acted as the fund's authorised corporate director, overseeing it on behalf of investors.

Leigh Day claims that Link was in breach of Financial Conduct Authority rules in the way it managed and monitored the fund, which ultimately led to the fund's collapse, causing ordinary investors loss and damage.