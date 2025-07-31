Newspaper icon
Superannuation

CareSuper, MIESF schedule merger for October

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   12:29PM

CareSuper and Meat Employees' Industry Superannuation Fund (MIESF) will merge on October 1.

The two funds have officially signed a successor fund transfer deed following months of due diligence, saying they are confident the merger is in the best interests of all members.

"This announcement is an exciting milestone for both funds. We share a proud, member-first heritage and this successor fund transfer aims to provide long-term, sustainable outcomes for all members now and into the future," CareSuper chair Linda Scott and MIESF chair Chris White said.

"Retirement confidence starts with confidence that your money is in the right place. After a comprehensive due diligence process, we believe that a shared future is in the best financial interests for members of both funds a strong, capable fund that partners with them every step of the way and deliver real value and care."

The merger will result in CareSuper having more than 600,000 members and $60 billion in funds under management. By members, it will be the 12th largest fund in Australia.

"... this continues to highlight the attractiveness of CareSuper's strong value proposition: big enough to deliver, small enough to deliver strong long-term investment performance whilst also maintaining award-winning member service delivered by an in-house administration team," Scott said.

The in-house administration capability has been a highlighted in CareSuper's recent mergers as something the partner funds particularly admire. MIESF also currently runs its own administration operations.

One of the few funds to do so, CareSuper inherited its insourced admin model in the merger with Spirit Super, which had in turn inherited it from Tasplan when it merged with MTAA Super to create Spirit.

CareSuper chief executive Jason Murray recently told Financial Standard the fund is particularly passionate about its insourced approach.

"It is such a competitive advantage for us and a meaningful part of why we deliver such good service; it's because we have full control of what we do," Murray said.

"You've got to have the skills in your business to be across far more of the fund than if you're outsourcing it, so it's a much more complex thing to do but it's absolutely the right thing to do because you own it. And your members, when they ring you, they're speaking to someone who is inside the fund... not waiting in line behind members of other funds."

CareSuper and MIESF first announced they were exploring a merger in November 2024, just weeks after CareSuper had finalised its merger with Spirit Super; Spirit was the successor fund, but the heritage CareSuper brand was retained.

Established in 1981 as the Meat Industry Provident Fund, despite being a steady performer, MIESF is not a public offer fund and has struggled to reach scale. At the time the merger was announced, it had seen a net gain of fewer than 5000 members since 1983; at its height in 2007 it had 34,000 members, while today it has less than 17,000.

