Superannuation

CareSuper, MIESF finalise merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:44PM

The merger between CareSuper and the Meat Industry Employees' Super Fund (MIESF) is now complete.

The merger was effective yesterday, with CareSuper taking on MIESF's almost 17,000 members and about $1.1 billion in funds under management.

Financial Standard understands several MIESF staff have moved over to CareSuper for the long term, and the MIESF executive team is providing transitional support over the handover period.

A limited services period remains in place for most of October, with MIESF members to receive their welcome packs from CareSuper in November.

In July, the two funds confirmed the merger would proceed; discussions began in November 2024, just weeks after CareSuper merged with Spirit Super.

"This is CareSuper's second successful merger in under twelve months, reinforcing our commitment to growing the fund to ensure we are delivering exceptional returns, services and experience to our members," CareSuper chair Linda Scott said.

"We're delighted that even more hardworking members can enjoy the benefits and care our fund has to offer.

"I would like to thank the board, nominating bodies and dedicated staff of MIESF for their collaborative support as we've worked together to transition their members and retirement savings safely across to CareSuper."

One of the deciding factors for MIESF was that CareSuper also performed its member administration in-house, just like MIESF.

Established in 1981 as the Meat Industry Provident Fund, despite being a steady performer, MIESF was not a public offer fund and struggled to reach scale. At the time the merger was announced, it had seen a net gain of fewer than 5000 members since 1983; at its height in 2007 it had 34,000 members.

CareSuper now has about $60 billion in funds under management on behalf of 615,000 members.

CareSuperMIESFFinancial StandardLinda ScottMeat Industry Employees Super FundMeat Industry Provident FundSpirit Super
