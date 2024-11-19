Newspaper icon
Superannuation

CareSuper, MIESF assess merger potential

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 NOV 2024   9:05AM

CareSuper and the Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund (MIESF) are exploring the viability of a merger.

The two funds have entered a Heads of Agreement and commenced a due diligence process.

It comes hot on the heels of CareSuper completing the long-awaited merger with Spirit Super earlier this month.

MIESF has about $1.08 billion in funds under management and 17,286 members which would be combined with CareSuper's $55 billion and 550,000 members if a merger were to eventuate.

Originally named the Meat Industry Provident Fund, MIESF was established in 1981 and is open to all employees of the meat industry. More than half of its members are located in Victoria and half are under the age of 40. It's a steady performer, having achieved a net return of 7.82% to MySuper members over 10 years to June 30.

Still, the fund has gained less than 5000 members since 1983. It faces challenges as a result of not being open to the public and catering to an industry that typically employs as few as 60,000 people nationwide at any given time; as a closed fund, it also cannot take on the retirement savings of those working via labour hire companies.

In 2022, APRA sustainability metrics showed MIESF had a total account growth rate (three-year average) of -9.23%, the fourth largest decline across all registerable superannuation entities (RSEs). It also had the seventh largest decline in net cash flows (-3.9%) averaged over three years. Over the same period, it ranked 11th in terms of net rollover decline (-2.8%).

In contrast, Spirit Super recorded much more positive sustainability metrics at the time, as did CareSuper. Spirit Super served as the successor fund in the recent merger, but adopted the CareSuper name upon completion.

In a joint statement, CareSuper chief executive Jason Murray and MIESF chief executive Katherine Kaspar said: "Both funds recognise the proud member first heritage we share, and the importance our members place on strong retirement outcomes combined with excellent service and personalised care."

Interestingly, both CareSuper and MIESF currently run their own administration operations, having prioritised member service as a point of competitive advantage.

They noted that the required due diligence will be undertaken before any decision is made, to ensure the merger would be in the best financial interests of all members.

"Members can rest assured they will be kept informed. In the meantime, the funds will continue to operate independently with no disruption to operations, each focused on continuing to deliver positive outcomes for their members," they said.

Kaspar forebode a merger was likely on the cards when speaking with FS Super last year.

"For us it's about how we can continue to shift the dial for our members and do more for them, particularly around education and advice including on eligibility for the Age Pension, which will be critically important for most of our members with low retirement savings," she said at the time.

"Inevitably, there will be a point of time, as our members' needs increase, that we will need to consider a partner, whether it's a shared services or a merger partner."

