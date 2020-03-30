NEWS
Superannuation
CareSuper leads super satisfaction
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 30 MAR 2020   12:09PM

The $16 billion industry superannuation fund has shrugged off its recent administration struggles to become the super fund with the most satisfied members.

Latest Roy Morgan research shows CareSuper has the highest current satisfaction rating among Australia's super funds, despite well-publicised issues following an administrator switch.

According to February data from Roy Morgan's Superannuation Satisfaction Report, the industry fund improved its customer satisfaction rating by more than nine percentage points over the last year.

It wasn't alone in registering a strong year, with OnePath improving its rating by more than 11 percentage points, while Colonial First State also improved by more than nine percentage points.

However, the new results haven't done much to alter the dynamic between industry funds and their retail counterparts, with industry funds making up eight of the top 10 most satisfying super funds.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said the firm expected the current level of satisfaction among super fund members may not be beaten for some time, given many funds will have taken performance hits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we can see from the year-on-year satisfaction data, 2019 was a fruitful year for super funds, not only in the returns they were delivering clients, but also by significant increases in customer satisfaction ratings," Levine said.

"In mid-February, the ASX 200 reached its highest ever level, taking the superannuation accounts of many Australians along for the ride.

"However, the coronavirus outbreak has caused markets to plummet. The challenge for super funds now is to keep customers satisfied during this period of rapidly diminishing returns."

The result is particularly significant for CareSuper, given that less than 12 months ago the fund was grappling with technical difficulties which were frustrating members, after it switched administrators. 

In 2019 members of the fund were unable to log into accounts, change options, turn insurance on or off or even check balances. Access to accounts via the ATO was also suspended for a time, with accounts showing as closed.

Read more: CareSuperRoy MorganMichele LevineASXColonial First StateOnePath
