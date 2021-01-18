NEWS
Investment
Careful portfolio rebalances needed: First Sentier
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   11:38AM

An uneven recovery in equity markets and diminishing returns from fixed income mean investors will need to carefully rebalance their equities and bonds mix in 2021, according to First Sentier Investors.

In its 2021 outlook, the multi-asset solutions team said that although financial markets have stabilised in several regions, risk remains.

"We aren't out of the woods yet. While 2021 is unlikely to see a pullback in central bank interventions or a rise in cash rates, the pace of the global recovery may see markets rethink the 'liquidity forever' theme," co-head of multi-asset solutions, Kej Somaia said.

"That is, the expectation that central banks will retain their loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future. This in itself may spark investors to pause and revisit their assumptions regarding the high performing asset classes of 2020."

Somaia added that while it was welcome, the much-vaunted equity market recovery was not universal.

"To date, the recovery has been highly uneven, with US tech companies leading the charge while most of the European bourses were firmly in negative territory," he said.

"There has also been a large bifurcation between the winners and losers - both at the sector level and individual company level. Despite the headlines, it hasn't universally been 'good times' for equities."

Somaia said, at the same time, fixed income has revealed its limitations as there is not enough returns from fixed income to compensation for the volatility in capital value.

"Instead, we favour a 'barbell' approach, owning some longer dated government bond exposures, and other higher yielding areas of fixed income such as corporate credit or emerging markets debt," Somaia said.

"We think this provides the diversification of high-quality government bonds while generating some income."

