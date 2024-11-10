Newspaper icon
Capital Partners managing director steps down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  SUNDAY, 10 NOV 2024   4:31PM

David Andrew, the managing director at Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers, is stepping down after 25 years.

Andrew founded the West Australian firm in 1999. It's since grown to employ more than 50 staff and service over $2 billion in assets.

Andrew will step down in January 2025, to be succeeded by the firm's current chief operating officer, Charmaine Lamprecht.

Lamprecht has been with the firm for 12 years, the last five of which have been with the view to transitioning to the managing director role.

"After 25 incredible years at the helm, I'm excited to see Charmaine take over stewardship of the firm. She is the perfect fit for the role, and I have every confidence in her ability to lead the firm into its next chapter," Andrew said.

Also commenting, Lamprecht said she is honoured to be taking on the role.

"My journey with Capital Partners has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to continuing our commitment to client success and innovation," she said.

"As we look ahead to the next 25 years, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and am committed to leading our team with the same dedication and passion that has brought us this far."

