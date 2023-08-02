Capital Partners acquires Partnership Wealth Management

Capital Partners acquires Partnership Wealth ManagementBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023 12:14PM
Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.
In a deal that was finalised yesterday, The Partnership Wealth Management team will merge with Capital Partners, joining a team of 41 which includes 13 wealth advisers.
It comes as The Partnership Wealth Management director Andrew White retires.
"I've spent many years helping people retire, so when it came to my own retirement, the most important consideration was to find a sustainable and professional home for my clients to continue receiving advice," White said.
Meanwhile, Capital Partners managing director David Andrew said the group is delighted to partner with White to ensure that his clients continue to receive the "high level of care they're used to."
"From our first discussion with Andrew (White), it was clear that his priority was to make sure his clients are well looked after," Andrew said.
Capital Partners has been serving affluent clients in Western Australia for over 20 years and has twice been named Professional Practice of the Year by the Financial Planning Association of Australia, now Financial Advice Association Australia.
The merger marks its first corporate transaction in 20 years.
