Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Capital Group names managing director for APAC

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 NOV 2024   12:24PM

Marketa Dvorak has commenced as managing director, global financial institutions (GFI) in Asia Pacific at Capital Group.

Based in Singapore, Dvorak was most recently the head of southeast Asia for Wellington Management for eight years and was instrumental in fostering strategic partnerships with global financial intermediaries as well as regional banks.

Dvorak also enjoyed a short spell at J.P. Morgan earlier in her career.

In her new role, she will oversee Capital Group's relationship with major financial institutions across the region and work with local client groups to cultivate partnerships with global and regional distributors.

Dvorak will also ensure Capital Group's initiatives are aligned with each partner's strategic objectives and provide services beyond investing, the firm said.

Capital Group head of client group, global financial institutions, Asia and Europe Nick Shaw believes Dvorak's contribution will be crucial as the region is a key growth market for the company.

"Marketa's deep knowledge of the region combined with her proven ability to foster meaningful relationships will be instrumental as we continue to build upon the successful partnerships we have established," Shaw said.

"We hear from global financial institutions that they want fewer partners and expect more from their asset manager. We're committed to supporting our partners across the region to meet their needs and their clients' financial goals."

Commenting on her appointment, Dvorak said: "I look forward to collaborating with our team around the world to further build upon the momentum with GFI partners both globally and locally and support more investors in the region."

Read more: Capital GroupMarketa DvorakNick Shaw
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CFS unveils fund manager, fee changes to FirstChoice
Where does the world's largest active manager say to invest?
Macquarie AM bags top manager gong
KKR forms exclusive partnership with Capital Group
Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha
PGIM client group lead in sudden departure
Capital Group unveils multi-sector income fund
US recession possible, but recovery would be strong: Capital Group
Capital Group kicks off succession plan
FICAP raises over $120k for charity

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach