Capital Group names managing director for APAC

Marketa Dvorak has commenced as managing director, global financial institutions (GFI) in Asia Pacific at Capital Group.

Based in Singapore, Dvorak was most recently the head of southeast Asia for Wellington Management for eight years and was instrumental in fostering strategic partnerships with global financial intermediaries as well as regional banks.

Dvorak also enjoyed a short spell at J.P. Morgan earlier in her career.

In her new role, she will oversee Capital Group's relationship with major financial institutions across the region and work with local client groups to cultivate partnerships with global and regional distributors.

Dvorak will also ensure Capital Group's initiatives are aligned with each partner's strategic objectives and provide services beyond investing, the firm said.

Capital Group head of client group, global financial institutions, Asia and Europe Nick Shaw believes Dvorak's contribution will be crucial as the region is a key growth market for the company.

"Marketa's deep knowledge of the region combined with her proven ability to foster meaningful relationships will be instrumental as we continue to build upon the successful partnerships we have established," Shaw said.

"We hear from global financial institutions that they want fewer partners and expect more from their asset manager. We're committed to supporting our partners across the region to meet their needs and their clients' financial goals."

Commenting on her appointment, Dvorak said: "I look forward to collaborating with our team around the world to further build upon the momentum with GFI partners both globally and locally and support more investors in the region."