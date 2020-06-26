Capital Group appoints ESG head

The US$1.7 trillion manager has hired Schroders' global head of stewardship as its global head of ESG.

Jessica Ground will start in the new role in September and will be based in London.

At Capital Group, she will be responsible for incorporating the firm's ESG approach into its investment process globally, working with investment, distribution, marketing and technology teams.

She will also represent Capital Group as an active participant in organisations promoting ESG issues across the business landscape.

"We're delighted to appoint someone of Jessica's calibre and experience to work with our teams to further integrate ESG at Capital Group. ESG is an area of great strategic importance for us and our clients, and we will continue to invest resources to it," Capital Group vice chair Rob Lovelace said.

Ground said she was thrilled to join a company with a distinct investment process, strong track record and longevity.

"Investors increasingly place ESG considerations as a top priority to inform their investment decisions. I look forward to working alongside the experienced Capital Group team to further integrate ESG factors into the firm's investment process and deliver services that align with clients' growing expectations," Ground said.

She has more than 20 years of experience, all with Schroders. She initially joined the firm as a research analyst covering financials and utilities in 1997 and has worked as a fund manager on the UK equity team.

In her last role, she led a team of ESG analysts and corporate governance specialists integrating ESG across geographies and asset classes, as Schroders' global head of stewardship.