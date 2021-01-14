NEWS
Executive Appointments
Capgemini names new APAC lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 JAN 2021   12:44PM

The managing director for Capgemini's Australia and New Zealand business has been promoted to the global executive leadership, taking over as Asia Pacific lead.

Olaf Pietschner is now chief executive of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit and, as such, has joined the group executive committee. He replaces Luc-Francois Salvador.

It is an expanded role for Pietschner, who retains his existing responsibilities as local lead. He has led the Australia and New Zealand business since 2017.

"Olaf is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. In 2020, Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand was recognized as one of the best employers for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) inclusion and a Gold Employer for its efforts at the Australian LGBTQ Inclusion Awards," Capgemini said.

"Olaf has over 25 years of experience in consulting and digital transformation, including executive roles at Origin Energy, News Limited, and Deloitte in Australia."

His appointment comes alongside two others: Michael Schulte as chief executive of the Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit and Jerome Simeon as chief executive of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit.

Schulte was previously managing director of Germany, while Simeon held the same role in France.

Capgemini has also appointed a global chief sales officer in Jeroen Versteeg who previously held the role of deputy chief executive of Capgemini's Europe Strategic Business Unit.

Read more: CapgeminiOlaf PietschnerJerome SimeonMichael SchulteJeroen VersteegLuc-Francois Salvador
