Canadian VC fund invests in Aussie fintech

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAR 2023   12:28PM

TELUS Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Canada's most active corporate venture capital fund Telus Corporation, has made an undisclosed capital injection into Australian agri-fintech company Digital Agriculture Services (DAS).

The investment is part of a $3 million raise by DAS alongside its existing investors and will support the agri-fintech in scaling globally, including the opportunity to expand into North America.

"Through our investment we expect DAS will bring meaningful positive change to agriculture and its supporting financial services sector," TELUS Ventures vice president Mario Mele said.

"DAS is already helping the agri-enterprise industry and the financial services materially transform the way it lends, insures, invests finance and allocates capital in a world with increased concerns associated with global food security."

Meanwhile, DAS co-founder and chief executive Anthony Wilmott said that the investment is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of a relationship that is of great mutual benefit, with good growth synergies and commercial opportunities.

"Partnering with TELUS Ventures will enable us to scale our ambition, globally," he said.

