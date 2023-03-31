Canadian pension fund buys Aussie spud farm

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP) and its Australian agriculture subsidiary, AustOn Corporation acquired a majority interest in potato growing giant Mitolo Family Farms.

With more than 50 years of operations, Mitolo Family Farms is the category leader across potatoes and onions in Australia. It holds a portfolio representing one of Australia's largest horticultural land aggregations.

As part of the partnership, the Mitolo family will retain a significant ownership stake.

Meanwhile, AustOn is the Australian agriculture arm of OTPP and has operated in Australia since 2018.

The business will continue to operate under the Mitolo Family Farms brand and under the leadership of managing director Frank Mitolo and the current executive leadership team including John Mitolo and Darren Mitolo.

"The next steps in our growth trajectory will require additional capital to enter into new markets and pursue strategies that will help us profitably respond to emerging trends in agriculture and food manufacturing," [Frank] Mitolo said.

"The family realised that the additional capital would require partnering with the right investor who understands the cyclical and long-term nature of agriculture, and we believe Ontario Teachers' is the ideal partner with which to take the business forward."

OTPP senior managing director, natural resources Christopher Metrakos said" "We are excited to partner with the Mitolo Family Farms to grow the company's ambitions and further increase the quality and reliability that has made it a category leader in Australia over the past 50 years."

"Ontario Teachers' and AustOn have a proven track record in investing in the farming sector both in Australia and worldwide, and we are focused on using this experience to deliver long-term, sustainable growth with Mitolo Family Farms."

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur by June 30.