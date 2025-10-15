Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Can IPOs ever recover? Experts aren't sure

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:53PM

Despite ASIC and the ASX having displayed a "good regulatory mindset" in revitalising the listed environment, opportunities from the private markets continue to drag initial public offerings' (IPOs) down.

In a panel at the Citi Investment Conference 2025, Pacific Equity Partners head of private equity Tony Duthie, Perennial Partners head of private investments Brendan Lyons, and King & Wood Mallesons partner Amanda Isouard explained the current slump in IPOs.

Duthie confirmed that he hasn't worked on an IPO since 2016.

"In the last three years, there were about 95 IPOs, but they were all very small. The converse of that is, over the same period, there's been 125 delistings from M&A, and they're all very large," Duthie said.

"That's $125 billion of capital that's going out, and $25 billion that's gone in; you've certainly got those leaky bucket issues around that as well.

"It continues to be something we look at every time we exit... in parallel, there's obviously been the rise of alternative pools of capital that have opened up a different buyer universe for us as well, which are competing directly against the IPO option."

Lyons agreed, stating that the market has diverged over the last five to 10 years, including the nuance of private-public mergers.

"When we started with a lot of IPOs, the secondary market didn't really exist in Australia," Lyons said.

"The private-public merger has evolved as another pathway to get companies listed, and then there are traditional M&A takeovers, as well as private takeovers.

"I think the markets have matured, and there're different pathways of liquidity now than there were 10 years ago."

Meanwhile, Isouard said ASIC and the ASX have been taking different approaches to revitalise the listed environment, including the pilot program to shorten the IPO timetable by up to a week.

"[The sped up process] will help with better price discovery, giving comfort to investors, which we hope will be one step in the right direction of encouraging more listings, and that's been really positive," Isouard said.

But Isouard said better regulation on overallotment stabilisation arrangements, or 'greenshoe' options, should be in focus.

"[Greenshoes] are a lot more prevalent in overseas markets like Hong Kong, the US, and the UK. But [in Australia], because of things such as having to disclose stabilisation fees... [compile] mandatory reporting every day, you're just not getting the benefit of those stabilisation businesses, so people steered away from it," Isouard said.

"Other things, such as the lack of sell-side research... and part of that is the lack of IPOs, but also because some things are too prescriptive..."

Remuneration reporting requirements are also "too detailed", which has become a real deterrent for boards who are worried about criticism and the 'two strikes' rule from the ASX.

Touching on whether the recent green light for Cboe to process IPOs and the acquisition of the National Securities Exchange by the Canadian Securities Exchange can boost competition and listings, it's difficult to say.

"Generally, competitions can be good; you get new ideas, innovations, and maybe more efficiency in the market," Lyons said.

"For most listed fund managers, and we're talking about index inclusion for an IPO, the ASX/S&P200 are still being used as a benchmark... it is going to be interesting to see how that evolves.

"Cboe has only really recently given the authority to consider listing companies on their own exchange... they came in with some innovative products when they first started there. We'll just have to wait and see what they come up with."

Isouard agreed, saying it is too early to determine the actual effect of Cboe's approval.

"[Cboe] has been out there trying to consult and get feedback about how they should prepare their listing rules and so forth. We'll have to continue to watch this space," she said.

Read more: IPOASXM&AAmanda IsouardBrendan LyonsCiti Investment ConferenceKing& Wood MallesonsPacific Equity PartnersPerennial PartnersTony Duthie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers
ETF market hits $300bn milestone early
Eildon recommends Samuel Terry takeover
ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field
Betashares expands Wealth Builder range
RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m
Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger
Platinum pushes for L1 Capital merger ahead of EGM
AZ NGA acquires majority stake in Geographe Financial Group

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media