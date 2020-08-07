CalPERS chief investment officer resigns

The $565 billion pension fund is on the hunt for a new investment chief following the resignation of Yu (Ben) Meng.

Meng was appointed to the lead investments role in January 2019 and, last financial year, achieved a return of 4.7% - beating its 4.3% benchmark despite the extreme volatility sparked by COVID-19.

He will be replaced in the interim by deputy chief investment officer Dan Bienvenue.

"I deeply believe in the CalPERS mission of serving those who serve California," Meng said.

"I'm proud of the work we did to change the portfolio, build a skilled Investment Office, and set CalPERS on a strong path to achieve our return target. But at this time, it's important for me to focus on my health and on my family and move on to the next chapter in my life."

The pension fund will commence an immediate search for a permanent successor.

Earlier this year, a US congressman called for Meng to be fired, saying the fund was investing in Chinese companies that are blacklisted by the US government.

In a statement provided to Financial Standard at the time, CalPERS chief executive Marcie Frost defended Meng, and said the fund invested in line with the Federal Office of Foreign Asset Control's list of prohibited companies.

"The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), like state pension funds across America, relies on global investments to generate a 7% return that is needed to provide retirement security to our members including firefighters, police officers, school employees, nurses, engineers and judges. We have a fiduciary responsibility to our members and invest accordingly," Frost said.

She added that the fund's investments in Chinese public equity had actually decreased in recent years, and make up "just over 1% of the fund", and noted its investments in Chinese entities were passive.

"CalPERS chief investment officer Ben Meng, Ph.D. is a globally-respected financial expert and a proud citizen of the United States. His commitment to California's public servants is extraordinary and his integrity above reproach," she said.

"Dr. Meng has CalPERS' full and unwavering support."