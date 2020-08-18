NEWS
Financial Planning
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:37PM

Synchron and Lifespan Financial Planning have thrown their weight behind a radical policy suggestion from the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP).

The dealer groups put their names to a document by AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston which included the suggestion that opt-in provisions be removed as they have increased the entry-level cost for clients to receive advice.

"Annual opt-ins create extra red tape and also forces advisers to only consider ongoing service arrangements with the clients who are able to pay them enough that they can deliver enough ongoing services to a client in a year to get them to actively opt-in," the document said.

Instead, the AIOFP argued "opt-outs" could be enough.

It also said the AIOFP had sent a "protest letter" to clients regarding fee consent forms and the letter came back signed with added comments. The AIOFP said that letter represents a formal complaint by the clients about ASIC and states that the fee consent form is an invasion of client privacy that will not be accepted.

The clients allegedly said they will not accept an increase in duplicated compliance and the $1400 extra cost of the fee consent itself. The clients apparently said they will decide what they pay their adviser.

In a note compiled by Lifespan chief executive Eugine Ardino and Synchron chair Michael Harrison, the dealer groups argued that the Royal Commission and Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) reforms have been unsuccessful and have only made advice less accessible to ordinary Australians.

Ardino and Harrison appeared to hit back at suggestions from the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) that an overhaul of the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) system could be the solution to the industry's woes.

"By killing a system where advisers can join an AFSL which is responsible for supervising, monitoring and being accountable to clients for the actions of their advisers, a very important extra (not duplicate) layer of oversight, training, resources, and potential dispute resolution and compensation is removed," Ardino and Harrison said.

"There is very little duplication in what ASIC and AFSLs do, so if the government removes either and wants the same level of oversight for the profession, it will need to replicate it, which is unlikely to achieve the objective of reducing cost and increasing access to advice."

Read more: AIOFPSynchronLifespan Financial PlanningEugine ArdinoMichael HarrisonFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFuture of Financial AdvicePeter JohnstonRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
