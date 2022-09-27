CALI progressing well: Mu

The Council of Australian Life Insurance (CALI) has said a full board will be announced soon, with appointments already made.

AIA Australia chief executive and managing director Damien Mu provided an update at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) Thrive Conference after Hayes & Co director and principal adviser, Katherine Hayes mentioned there has been little said since the initial announcement of the entity.

Mu said there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

"CALI has been established as an entity, it's board has been established, all of the guests on this panel here today are part of the original founding board," he said.

Mu referred to the other founding members as Zurich chief executive, life & investments Justin Delaney, TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark, and MLC Life Insurance chief financial officer Kent Griffin who will replace MLC chief executive Rodney Cook.

"CALI has started to represent itself in key policy matters as an additional voice. But obviously being very mindful that we're not fully established that there's a presence there," Mu said.

"We're working with the AFA already around how we can collaborate to get a stronger voice into Canberra and to regulators."

Mu said progress has been made and everyone in the room can understand why its establishment is important.

"As the AFA has been doing a lot of heavy lifting for financial advisers, the life insurance industry also has been in a significant scrutiny and through a lot of change," he said.

"We need to make sure that we are collectively working on these matters in an efficient way, but actually leading the conversation and not the recipient of the outcomes so CALI will be full time focused on that."

Mu said CALI will also continue to work closely with the FSC.

"We want to make sure we have a single voice solely focused on life insurance industry, on the big issues where we can get good traction from them, and support Australians to get what's on the tin," he said.

"As well as supporting our advice partners in that very important role in getting those benefits to customers."

Clark added there is excitement around having a single, focused voice of life insurance in Australia.

"We don't expect to be the only person in life insurance but we do expect the single focused voice in life insurance the focus versus life insurance," he said.

"It's given a bit of a window for all of us in what the amount of work is required for a startup, it's a lot in the background to get something starting from scratch."

Mu concluded there will be a number of announcements before year end.