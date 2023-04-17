Cadillac Fairview, Gateway launch $1bn fund down under

The Gateway Capital Urban Logistics Partnership (GULP) will focus on assembling a $1 billion portfolio along and across the east coast of Australia, targeting urban core plus, value add and development opportunities.

Alongside the new investment vehicle, the Canadian investment giant has acquired a strategic stake in Gateway Capital's operating platform.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Cadillac Fairview on the GULP strategy, whilst also welcoming them to Gateway Capital as a shareholder," Gateway Capital co-founder and chief executive Stuart Dawes said.

"The global expertise and broad investment capability of Cadillac Fairview provides significant strategic value to Gateway Capital, supporting the Company as we execute our real estate strategies.

"We believe strongly in the urban industrial and logistics markets and are confident that our track record and deep experience in these markets will identify assets where we can add value to create attractive core assets and ultimately deliver strong investor returns.

"The GULP strategy is well set to take advantage of these opportunities."

Dawes' colleague, Gateway Capital co-founder and chief investment officer Peter McDonald, said never has he witnessed such low vacancy rates in the Australia industrial and logistics sector.

This is driven by the supply constrained market, which is further being impacted as new developments are delayed, whilst demand remains strong, he said.

"This dynamic has led to unprecedented rental growth over the past 24 months, which is expected to continue in the short to medium term," McDonald said.

McDonald added the trend of e-commerce continues to represent a large proportion of the occupier demand, evidenced by these users accounting for 46% of all floor space leased in Australia in 2022.

"This is forecast to continue with e-commence penetration rates estimated to grow from 13% currently to 17% over the next four years," he said.

"The strong thematic of the sector, coupled with our active and dynamic approach across both existing assets and new development opportunities, places Gateway Capital in a great position to take advantage of this market.

"Gateway Capital will continue the approach of driving value from assets that are underutilised and under managed."

Meanwhile, Cadillac Fairview regional head of APAC Karl Kreppner said the partnership marks the firm's second direct investment in Australia.

"We are excited to work alongside such a high-quality management team," he said.

"The industrial and logistics sector continues to be highly attractive with strong fundamentals, and the changing macro-environment positions us well to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

"We are looking forward to working with Gateway Capital to build up a portfolio of scale."

Cadillac Fairview managing director APAC Jun Ando said: "Stuart, Peter, and the entire Gateway Capital team have an excellent reputation in the industry for hands-on, value-add investing throughout Australia."

"We are confident this will mark the first of many direct investments in the industrial and logistics asset class across Asia Pacific as we continue to expand our footprint in the region."