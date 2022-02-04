NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Caddick's cars head to auction

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Melissa Caddick's cars will go under the hammer this month as liquidators attempt to recover investors' lost assets. Meanwhile, work is also underway to sell her properties and share portfolios.

Jones Partners, the liquidators for Caddick's business Maliver Pty Ltd, have instructed Pickles Auctions to list the company's vehicles in what will be its first luxury vehicle auction of the year. The auction is scheduled for the evening of February 21.

The cars include a blue 2016 Audi R8 V10 and black 2016 Mercedes Benz CLA45.

According to Carsguide Australia, the Audi is valued north of $255,000. That said, the Audi R8 is no longer sold in Australia and comparable vehicles listed online are asking as much as $320,000.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes is estimated to be worth at least $72,900.

"This is an important step in commencing the asset realisation process in the liquidation and we are also advancing other efforts, including recovering potential tax refunds as part of the liquidation," Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson said.

Offering a further update on the asset recovery efforts, Gleeson said work has been undertaken in recent months in relation to Caddick's properties at Dover Heights and Edgecliff in Sydney, as well as her share portfolios.

"... we are taking legal steps to expedite the sale of these assets to progress being in a position to return monies to investors," Gleeson said.

It's estimated about $26 million of investors' money disappeared when Caddick did in November 2020. In February 2021, human remains were found on a beach on the New South Wales south coast and identified as Caddick's.

Read more: Melissa CaddickBruce GleesonMaliver Pty Ltd
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Caddick's assets will be sold
ASIC drops Caddick charges
Remains of Melissa Caddick found
ASIC zeroes in on bad SMSF advice, conduct
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
ASIC takes action against missing woman

Editor's Choice

FPA calls for stronger experience pathway

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it does not agree with the proposed changes to the experience pathway, claiming it would undermine the road to professionalism.

Caddick's cars head to auction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
Melissa Caddick's cars will be auctioned later this month as liquidators attempt to recover investors' lost assets. Meanwhile, work is also underway to sell her properties and share portfolios.

RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
RI Advice was slapped with a $6 million penalty for failing to keep tabs on a representative who invested clients' money in risky and complex financial products.

Synchron appoints compliance lead

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
Financial advice dealer group Synchron has appointed a general manager, compliance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.