Executive Appointments

BUSSQ appoints new chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   1:26PM

The industry super fund will have a new chair from July 1.

After four years at the head of the board, Paula Masters will step down as chair of BUSSQ mid-year. She is set to be replaced by Christopher Taylor who joined as a employer director in February.

"It has been a privilege to serve as chair of BUSSQ and I look forward to continuing to contribute as a member of the fund's board under Chris's leadership," Masters said.

Taylor also thanked Masters for her tenure, saying: "I'd like to thank the outgoing chair Paula Masters for leading BUSSQ over the past four years and for her service to the board and the members of the fund over that time."

BUSSQ has seen its board overhauled, following on from allegations of governance issues earlier this year.

In February the BUSSQ board failed to come to a decision over whether it should merge with Cbus, with Master Builders Queensland and the CFMEU unable to agree on the matter. This resulted in three directors, representing Master Builders Queensland, stepping down from the board.

The conflict was resolved later that same month, with the fund ultimately deciding to continue with its existing structure, assuring members the fund is in safe hands.

Three new directors were appointed in March in Geoff Baguley, Paul Hick and Taylor, then this month saw the return of former BUSSQ chief executive Linda Vickers as a director and the appointment of employer representative Ben Young.

