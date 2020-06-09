Business leaders recognised

A number of prominent business leaders have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours list, including some from QSuper, Macquarie and CareSuper.

A number of women made the list this year, many from the business and finance sectors.

Grant Thornton and Macquarie Group director Diane Grady was recognised for her distinguished service to the community through business and advisory roles, to the advancement of women and girls, and to charitable initiatives.

Grady has been an independent non-executive director for a range of public, private and not-for-profit organisations for 24 years, and is currently a director of Macquarie, Tennis Australia and The Hunger Project.

QSuper board member and fellow of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Elizabeth Mohl, also made the list for her contributions to the superannuation sector.

Mohl was previously a board member and chair of HESTA and holds a number of superannuation related qualifications.

Philanthropist Naomi Milgrom and chair of Future Generation Global Investment Company and University of Sydney chancellor Belinda Hutchinson were both named companions of the Order of Australia.

Former CareSuper chair and current Sunsuper board member Cate Wood also got a mention for significant service to the superannuation sector, to women, and to trade unions.

Additionally, chair of Kirwood Capital and director of ME Bank, Christine Christian was recognised for her services to the financial and investment sectors, as well as to women in business.

Other members of the finance industry who made the list include Innes Willox, chief executive of the Australians Industry group who made the list for his contributions to business, industry and the community.

Terry Whetherall, chair of CareSuper, was also honoured for significant service to business and commerce, and to the superannuation sector.

Whetherall is a director and committee member of the New South Wales Business Chamber (NSWBC), and also a director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Industry Super Australia and Campaign for Small Business.

The list also included a number of politicians including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, former NSW premier Mike Baird, former Victorian premier Denis Napthine and former federal Liberal ministers Philip Ruddock and Bronwyn Bishop.