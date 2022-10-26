Newspaper icon
Budget deficit pressured by debt costs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022   12:43PM

The government has blamed its predecessor for inheriting a budget burdened by $1 trillion in gross debt and deficits projected for at least the next decade. Consequently, new fiscal policies have largely been offset for this year and the next.

"We face growing pressures with interest payments and essential services - such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), hospitals, aged care, medical benefits, Age Pension and defence - growing faster than the economy. These spending pressures have become even more pronounced since the election," Budget documents say.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: "Borrowing costs are the fastest growing budget pressure, rising at more than 14% a year over a decade."

The Labor government's 2022/23 Budget forecasts an underlying cash deficit to the tune of $36.9 billion in 2022/23, $44 billion in 2023/24, $51.3 billion in 2024/25, and $49.6 billion in 2025/26.

Comparatively, the Coalition government's 2022/23 budged released in March estimated a deficit of $78 billion in 2022/23, $56.5 billion in 2023/24, $47.1 billion in 2024/25, and $43.1 billion in 2025/26.

Chalmers touted that the 2022/23 deficit forecast was a $41.1 billion improvement on Coalition estimates for the same period, however, evidently government deficit estimates significantly blown out in coming years.

He reasoned that the government's gloomy long-term deficit forecast is because the temporary revenue boosts from higher employment and higher commodity prices will fade and fall, whereas the permanent spending pressures on the Budget are forecast to exponentially grow.

Nevertheless, Budget documents show that the government's economic and fiscal strategy is focused on making the economy and budget stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable over the medium term.

"The strategy is focused on the objectives of strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full employment, growing real wages, ensuring women's economic participation and equality, and improving living standards for all Australians. The immediate priority is to ensure fiscal policy is not adding to inflationary pressures and to begin budget repair," the strategy said.

Pertinently, data today from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.8% in the September quarter. Over the 12 months to September 2022, CPI rose 7.3%, the highest annual movement since 1990.

Nevertheless, over time, the strategy alluded to the fact that the focus will shift to achieving measured improvements in the budget position to stabilise and reduce gross debt as a share of the economy.

The strategy said these objectives will be achieved by investments that grow the economy and expand productive capacity, and budget discipline that restrains spending growth and enhances the quality of spending. It added that the Budget will still be improved in a manner consistent with the objective of maintaining full employment, while continuing to deliver essential services.

Specifically, the government said its budget commitments were underpinned by allowing tax receipts and income support to respond in line with changes in the economy; limiting growth in spending until gross debt as a share of GDP is on a downwards trajectory; improving spending quality and sustainability; focusing new spending on investments and reform that expands the productive capacity of the economy; and delivering a tax system that funds government services more fairly, and more sustainably.

Responding to the Budget measures, abrdn chief economist Jeremy Lawson said: "The first Labor budget in almost a decade was about walking a very narrow tightrope. How to respond to the cost-of-living crisis that heavily shaped the election result, without making the country's economic imbalances worse, and how to factor in the consequences of the rapidly deteriorating global outlook without sacrificing too many of the government's campaign promises."

"As the turmoil in Britain over the past month has shown, the political, economic and market consequences of getting these calculations wrong can be severe. But overall, the treasurer struck a reasonable balance between these competing forces.

"There is, however, an enormous elephant in the budgetary room. The budget was conditioned on a forecast for the global economy to avoid recession and the Australian economy to expand by 1.5% next year; this is heroic to say the least. In our view a global recession is very likely as a consequence from the fallout from the war in Ukraine, but more importantly, the price that will have to be paid for reining in excess inflation."

Lawson predicts that the government's revenue projects will have to be revised down substantially, and that even harder decisions on tax and spending will need to be made.

"This will prove an even more severe a test for the Labor government as the Rudd government faced in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), as this time, splashing the cash will be no antidote for what ails the economy," he added.

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said: "Ultimately, the treasurer's work shows potential, but he missed what will arguably have been the best time cyclically to address Australia's chronic budget problems. What's missing most in the budget is more action on tackling Australia's growing structural budget deficit gap."

"To keep public debt under control, we must either tax more or spend less in the Federal Budget - last night did little to answer that important question.

"Enough with the conversation. The time for talking is over, and the time for action was ideally last night. In short, the budget could be described as a case of delayed fiscal reckoning."

Read more: LaborCoalitionCPIInflationabrdnAge PensionAustralian Bureau of StatisticsBetaSharesBudget 2022David BassaneseFederal BudgetGlobal Financial CrisisJeremy LawsonJim ChalmersNDIS
