NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

BT Super for Life ups insurance premiums

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   12:27PM

BT Super for Life will increase the cost of its standard life insurance cover by 13.1% from August 1.

The standard cover includes death and TPD.

As an example, a 34-year-old male member of BT Super for Life previously paid $11.41 each month for one unit of cover ($100,000). From August 1, the member would pay $1.50 extra a month, equalLing $12.91.

BT last year switched from BT Life Insurance to AIA as the group insurer for its superannuation products.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"Insurance premiums are regularly reviewed by our Insurer, taking into account factors such as the number and payment of claims to our members, and costs associated with providing insurance

cover," BT said in a notice to members sent on July 31.

"Following a recent review, the insurer determined that insurance premiums for standard cover will increase by 13.1% from 1 August 2021."

BT Super for Life (1980s lifestage fund) was the third-best performing default personal fund to year ending May, according to Rainmaker. It returned 23.9% over the 12 months, and was the 12th best performing on 10 years with 8.1% p.a.

In October 2020, BT Super lowered the administration fees and insurance premiums for most members.

At the time, BT lowered premiums by 8.4% for BT Super members with essential cover for death and TPD, and by 11.1% for members with BT Super Lifetime Insurance death and TPD cover.

On June 28, BT Super appointed Gai McGrath to chair its trustee board, as David Plumb retired after more than a decade.

McGrath was the general manager of retail banking for Westpac from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of customer service at BT from 2008 to 2010.

Read more: BT Super for Life
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
BT un-aligns group insurance, awards mandate
Few funds immune to ERS
BT faces fees for no service class action
BTFG platform and investment expert resigns
New insurance lead at industry fund
BTFG drags Westpac performance
Westpac exec jumps ship to ING Direct
MySuper assets rise strongly

Editor's Choice

Class to dump MDA investment

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The SMSF technology platform has decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vision Super appoints new chair

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

FASEA maintains low pass rate

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.