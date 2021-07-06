BT Super for Life ups insurance premiums

BT Super for Life will increase the cost of its standard life insurance cover by 13.1% from August 1.

The standard cover includes death and TPD.

As an example, a 34-year-old male member of BT Super for Life previously paid $11.41 each month for one unit of cover ($100,000). From August 1, the member would pay $1.50 extra a month, equalLing $12.91.

BT last year switched from BT Life Insurance to AIA as the group insurer for its superannuation products.

"Insurance premiums are regularly reviewed by our Insurer, taking into account factors such as the number and payment of claims to our members, and costs associated with providing insurance

cover," BT said in a notice to members sent on July 31.

"Following a recent review, the insurer determined that insurance premiums for standard cover will increase by 13.1% from 1 August 2021."

BT Super for Life (1980s lifestage fund) was the third-best performing default personal fund to year ending May, according to Rainmaker. It returned 23.9% over the 12 months, and was the 12th best performing on 10 years with 8.1% p.a.

In October 2020, BT Super lowered the administration fees and insurance premiums for most members.

At the time, BT lowered premiums by 8.4% for BT Super members with essential cover for death and TPD, and by 11.1% for members with BT Super Lifetime Insurance death and TPD cover.

On June 28, BT Super appointed Gai McGrath to chair its trustee board, as David Plumb retired after more than a decade.

McGrath was the general manager of retail banking for Westpac from 2012 to 2015 and general manager of customer service at BT from 2008 to 2010.