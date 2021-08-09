BT Panorama down for a week

BT's $169 billion platform, the largest in the country, was down all last week - leaving advisers frustrated and clients unable to move money.

Disruption to BT Panorama started on Monday August 2 and full service was not restored until Sunday August 8.

BT apologised on social media and posted daily updates. On Thursday, clients were told that the issue had been identified and a system refresh was being completed. However, the platform remained down for two more days.

Verante Financial Planning adviser and SMSF specialist Liam Shorte told Financial Standard the outage left part of his business "paralysed for the best part of the week".

"Firstly, the advisers and staff not being able to log in and then a deluge of calls from clients not able to log in and as the week progressed client's getting more worried for the safety of their money," Shorte said.

Shorte added that pension payments had to be requested manually, and trades also could not be placed and had to be handled manually.

He added that the issues were compounded by BT's fee consent system: "Their whole fee consent process required us to cancel the existing fee agreement before we could prepare the documentation for a new one and that was all scheduled for the first week of the month in order to ensure fees were not missed."

"Well, that process collapsed completely which makes us ask if they had run a "system down" scenario in their development process?"

A spokesperson for BT provided Financial Standard with communication sent to financial advisers from BT head of platforms Kieran Varcoe in which he apologised for the outage.

"We know that some clients have raised questions concerning their Panorama holdings. It is important to note that this is not an information security issue and is contained to the user interface only. It does not impact the way your clients' investments are held," Varcoe said in the email.

"I would again like to apologise for any disruption the outage may have caused to you, your team and your clients and we will provide a further update tomorrow."

Shorte said the BT business development manager assisting him was in touch every day and provided excellent service - but the system failure was ultimately beyond his control.

"All in all, a week where BT Panorama has lost our trust but worse, through no fault of our own, we have also lost the trust of some of our biggest clients who could not believe that a platform we promised was one of the newest with the best security, could not function to the basic level of giving them their balance," he said.

"Thankfully we never placed all our business with any one platform and this will now form a bedrock policy to our funds management policy from now on."

Health and Finance Integrated chief executive William Johns was also left frustrated by the outage.

"The markets have moved; markets don't wait for BT to sort out their issues. They have totally lost my confidence and the client is now asking why I recommended them, as am I," Johns said.

"I already informed my client that we will be asking BT to make good. However, I worry that without paper trail placing the orders they may tell me to prove our intention to place the trades and when."

Just last month, BT finished migrating all its wrap clients over to the Panorama platform. The move added another 150,000 accounts $56.6 billion to Panorama from BT Wrap.

"Having both a digital and a conventional way of doing business is very important to any business as part of a well thought out disaster recovery plan and business strategy. It also protects me as the adviser and documents my intentions. This is a lesson that has not been lost on me," Johns added.

BT provided the following statement:

BT has apologised to anyone impacted by last week's online outage of its BT Panorama platform.

The outage related to the platform's customer and adviser user interface and mobile application. It was not an information security issue and there has been no impact to the way investments are held. While users could not access the platform for online transacting or information, existing automatic and scheduled payments and transactions continued while the platform was down, for example payments, automatic portfolio rebalancing and cash sweeps.

Managing director platforms, investment and operations, Kathy Vincent, said she understood the difficulty this caused some of BT's valued advisers and clients.

"This was not good enough and we are sorry for any inconvenience," Ms Vincent said.

"BT Panorama is back online and we also have additional call centre and customer support staff working hard to assist advisers and clients."

In recognition of the inconvenience, when deducting fees for August BT will waive the relevant administration fee for all BT Panorama platform customers for the week of the outage and will also provide an additional week fee waiver.

"I thank all of our valued advisers and clients for their patience and understanding through this time. We are working hard to rebuild your confidence in us and appreciate your ongoing support."