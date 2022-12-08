BT head joins Colonial First State

BT head joins Colonial First StateBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022 12:17PM
Colonial First State (CFS) has expanded its leadership team, hiring Chris Mather as its new executive director of new business.
CFS group executive of distribution Bryce Quirk said: "Chris is an accomplished financial services executive and senior leader with over 20 years' experience in Australia and the UK."
"Chris has held a range of senior distribution roles within BT Financial Group (BT), most recently as head of distribution. He'll bring deep experience in practice transformation, tech and managed account adoption, and a demonstrated capability in building and leading teams and change management."
Mather was at BT for almost 15 years. Over his tenure he served as head of platform distribution, head of distribution and head of institutional sales.
Quirk hopes his appointment will drive CFS's expansion into new channels and markets, particularly with the upcoming launch of Edge in Q1 2023.
As previously reported by Financial Standard, Edge is CFS's new wrap platform, which has been called the first major Australian wealth platform innovation in the last decade.
Quirk said the new platform will sit at the heart of an advice tech stack, bringing together the software that sits inside advisers' practices, with managed accounts at its core.
