Financial Planning
BT closes self-licensee business

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:40PM

BT will shutter its Practice Principals' Community (formerly known as BT Select or BT Open), with the head of the offering to depart BT to start an independent service for self-licensed practices.

Kon Costas, who has been with BT for a decade and is head of the BT Practice Principals' Community, will establish an independent business offering similar services and programs to self-licensed financial advice practices.

A spokesperson for BT confirmed to Financial Standard that the Practice Principals' Community will shutter from 10 December 2021.

"This will allow BT to focus on its core platforms capability, technical and strategy support through its technical team and a series of events and masterclasses planned throughout the year," the spokesperson explained.

BT added that Costas is departing on amicable terms, having its support to set up his own offering.

"BT wishes Kon all the very best with his new venture and looks forward to engaging with new 'The Principals' Community' in the future," the spokesperson said.

The BT Practice Principals' Community offers a series of support services to self-licensed financial advisers.

These include a dedicated advisory council, professional governance support, compliance consulting, training and education and access to third-party business solutions and negotiated discount prices.

It also supports advisers in transitioning to become self-licensed and with practice mergers and acquisitions.

