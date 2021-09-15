BT appoints chief executive

BT Financial Group has named a chief executive, overseeing platforms, superannuation and investments.

Former Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matthew Rady has been appointed to the newly created role, ultimately responsible for about $170 billion in funds under administration.

He will commence in the role in October.

A key responsibility for Rady will be ensuring the continued performance of the business while Westpac continues with its strategic review of specialist businesses.

Westpac Group chief executive, specialist businesses and group strategy Jason Yetton described Rady as a "high calibre executive" who he is pleased to have join the business.

Rady brings more than 30 years' experience, having also previously held senior roles at Macquarie and Iress.

Rady resigned from Allianz Retire+ in July this year following about three years in the role.

BT's managing directors Kathy Vincent and Melinda Howes will both now report to Rady.