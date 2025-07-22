Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUL 2025   12:22PM

Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

Cromwell confirmed to the ASX that Brookfield has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement to purchase the interest. This is subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Brookfield subsidiary Terbium Property will pay $0.38 for each Cromwell share, in which there are 520,849,603 ordinary securities.

In May, Cromwell confirmed media speculation that ESR launched a block trade for a portion of its stake in Cromwell and that it "received confirmation from ESR Group that it has executed the sale of a 10.8% interest in Cromwell".

ESR Group deputy chief executive Phil Pearce commented at the time: "As part of ESR's stated strategy of non-core divestments to simplify its business, ESR has sold a 10.8% stake in Cromwell. Post-transaction, ESR will remain Cromwell's largest securityholder and retains a 19.9% stake, reflecting our confidence in Cromwell's outlook".

Cromwell has a total of $4.5 billion in group assets under management (AUM), of which $1.4 billion sits in the funds management business.

In its half-year to December 2024 results, Cromwell reported an underlying operating profit of $55.1 million and a $28.6 million statutory loss.

ESR Australia & New Zealand specialises in industrial, business park and office real estate assets and has more than $28.9 billion in AUM.

On July 4, parent company ESR delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after it was privatised by the Starwood Capital Group, SSW Partners, Sixth Street, Warburg Pincus, Qatar Investment Authority and ESR's founders.

The new owners also include OMERS and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and others.

Pearce was named president of the group and continues to serve as chief executive of ESR Australia & New Zealand.

He joined ESR in 2017 and since then has held the positions of group deputy chief executive of ESR, as well as leading the Australia and New Zealand business.

He previously held senior positions at Goodman Group and worked at Ascendas REIT in Singapore and AMP Capital in Sydney.

Read more: BrookfieldESR GroupCromwell Property GroupESR AustraliaAscendas REITESG GroupForeign Investment Review BoardGoodman GroupHong Kong Stock ExchangeOMERSPhil PearceQatar Investment AuthoritySixth StreetSSW PartnersStarwood Capital GroupSumitomo Mitsui Banking CorporationTerbium PropertyWarburg Pincus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MA Financial makes $380m real estate investment
Top companies, chief executives ranked by fund managers
Allan Gray exposes 'hateful eight' bubble threat
Future Fund bags a piece of Transgrid
MA Financial eyes acquisition
MA Financial partners to invest $2.6bn in middle market loans
HMC Capital progresses re-tenancy of Healthscope hospitals
Bain, CC Capital up Insignia bids
CSC sells down data centre holdings to Future Fund, Infratil
The regulatory pendulum has swung too far: FSC

Editor's Choice

Insignia accepts CC Capital bid

ELIZA BAVIN
After a bidding war kicked off for the wealth manager back in December 2024, CC Capital's reduced takeover offer has been accepted by Insignia's board.

Younger Aussies want personalised financial advice: CALI

MATTHEW WAI
New research conducted by the peak body of life insurance indicated close to half of young Australians want financial advice on life insurance, but only one in 10 receive it.

SS&C to take over Calastone for $1.6bn

KARREN VERGARA
SS&C Technologies Holdings is set to acquire Calastone for nearly $1.6 billion (£766m) upon Carlyle Group announcing it will divest the majority stake it bought in 2020.

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

KARREN VERGARA
Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media