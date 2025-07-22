Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell

Brookfield will soon take over a 19.9% stake in Cromwell Property Group as ESR Group sells down its remaining stake.

Cromwell confirmed to the ASX that Brookfield has signed a binding sale and purchase agreement to purchase the interest. This is subject to approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).

Brookfield subsidiary Terbium Property will pay $0.38 for each Cromwell share, in which there are 520,849,603 ordinary securities.

In May, Cromwell confirmed media speculation that ESR launched a block trade for a portion of its stake in Cromwell and that it "received confirmation from ESR Group that it has executed the sale of a 10.8% interest in Cromwell".

ESR Group deputy chief executive Phil Pearce commented at the time: "As part of ESR's stated strategy of non-core divestments to simplify its business, ESR has sold a 10.8% stake in Cromwell. Post-transaction, ESR will remain Cromwell's largest securityholder and retains a 19.9% stake, reflecting our confidence in Cromwell's outlook".

Cromwell has a total of $4.5 billion in group assets under management (AUM), of which $1.4 billion sits in the funds management business.

In its half-year to December 2024 results, Cromwell reported an underlying operating profit of $55.1 million and a $28.6 million statutory loss.

ESR Australia & New Zealand specialises in industrial, business park and office real estate assets and has more than $28.9 billion in AUM.

On July 4, parent company ESR delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after it was privatised by the Starwood Capital Group, SSW Partners, Sixth Street, Warburg Pincus, Qatar Investment Authority and ESR's founders.

The new owners also include OMERS and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and others.

Pearce was named president of the group and continues to serve as chief executive of ESR Australia & New Zealand.

He joined ESR in 2017 and since then has held the positions of group deputy chief executive of ESR, as well as leading the Australia and New Zealand business.

He previously held senior positions at Goodman Group and worked at Ascendas REIT in Singapore and AMP Capital in Sydney.