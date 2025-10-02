Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Brookfield raises $4bn for new alts fund

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:35PM

Brookfield has raised more than $4 billion for the first closing of the Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund IV (BID IV).

The fund targets high yield debt investments for infrastructure assets and businesses backed by regulated, contracted, or concession-based cash flows.

In addition, Brookfield said the fund provides investors the opportunity to diversify their exposure to infrastructure and private credit.

Hadley Peer Marshall, co-head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said the group was grateful for the support from both existing and new investors.

"Borrowers are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital that can provide flexible structures, speed of execution, and certainty of funding from knowledgeable lenders-needs that Brookfield is uniquely positioned to meet," she said.

Ian Simes, co-head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, added: "Demand for capital to support infrastructure growth is substantial, creating strong opportunities to partner with leading companies and finance their infrastructure businesses. Brookfield has been at the forefront of this market, delivering tailored capital solutions and building a strong global pipeline."

Brookfield Infrastructure Debt senior vice president Sean Robertson said considerable infrastructure investment will be required to support population and economic growth in the Asia Pacific region.

"Private credit will be a valuable solution within the capital stack to meet the needs of borrowers, complementing pre-existing financial channels. We have a significant pipeline of infrastructure debt transactions across the digitalisation, decarbonisation and deglobalisation megatrends, particularly in markets such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore," Robertson said.

"Our Asia Pacific investors recognise the tailwinds for infrastructure debt and we are pleased with the level of commitments secured for the strategy from the region."

Brookfield's Infrastructure Credit platform has been investing across core sectors, including renewable power and data infrastructure, deploying over $4 billion of capital in 2024.

In 2023, the previous vintage of the Infrastructure Debt strategy (BID III), closed with $6 billion of capital commitments.

Read more: BrookfieldSean RobertsonHadley Peer MarshallIan Simes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brookfield takes stake in Cromwell
HMC Capital progresses re-tenancy of Healthscope hospitals
Bain Capital bids for Insignia Financial
Brookfield Oaktree to further democratise alternatives in Australia
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid
HMC Capital reaches first close on fund
Brookfield looks to enter local BTR space
MaxCap sells logistics site to Brookfield
Spirit Super, Stonepeak pick up GeelongPort
Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin

Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media