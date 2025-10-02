Brookfield raises $4bn for new alts fund

Brookfield has raised more than $4 billion for the first closing of the Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund IV (BID IV).

The fund targets high yield debt investments for infrastructure assets and businesses backed by regulated, contracted, or concession-based cash flows.

In addition, Brookfield said the fund provides investors the opportunity to diversify their exposure to infrastructure and private credit.

Hadley Peer Marshall, co-head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, said the group was grateful for the support from both existing and new investors.

"Borrowers are increasingly seeking alternative sources of capital that can provide flexible structures, speed of execution, and certainty of funding from knowledgeable lenders-needs that Brookfield is uniquely positioned to meet," she said.

Ian Simes, co-head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt and Structured Solutions businesses, added: "Demand for capital to support infrastructure growth is substantial, creating strong opportunities to partner with leading companies and finance their infrastructure businesses. Brookfield has been at the forefront of this market, delivering tailored capital solutions and building a strong global pipeline."

Brookfield Infrastructure Debt senior vice president Sean Robertson said considerable infrastructure investment will be required to support population and economic growth in the Asia Pacific region.

"Private credit will be a valuable solution within the capital stack to meet the needs of borrowers, complementing pre-existing financial channels. We have a significant pipeline of infrastructure debt transactions across the digitalisation, decarbonisation and deglobalisation megatrends, particularly in markets such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore," Robertson said.

"Our Asia Pacific investors recognise the tailwinds for infrastructure debt and we are pleased with the level of commitments secured for the strategy from the region."

Brookfield's Infrastructure Credit platform has been investing across core sectors, including renewable power and data infrastructure, deploying over $4 billion of capital in 2024.

In 2023, the previous vintage of the Infrastructure Debt strategy (BID III), closed with $6 billion of capital commitments.