Brookfield fully acquires Oaktree

Brookfield Asset Management is now the owner of Oaktree Capital after scooping up the remaining 26% stake in the credit fund manager for US$3 billion.

The two firms first partnered six years ago. Brookfield paid about $6.8 billion for the 62% stake.

Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt said since then, the partnership has "fuelled the rapid expansion of our private credit platform, supported the growth of our Wealth Solutions business, and helped drive 75% growth in Oaktree's assets under management."

"Taking this next step will allow us to broaden our credit franchise, enhance collaboration across our businesses and strengthen our ability to continue delivering long-term value for our investors," he said.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. If approved, Brookfield will manage US$550 billion of assets in the US. It currently has US$1 trillion in funds under management (FUM) in total.

Oaktree co-chair Howard Marks: "Becoming part of Brookfield in full is a natural evolution that will allow Oaktree to continue thriving as part of one of the world's leading investment organisations. With this closer alignment, Oaktree will remain central to Brookfield's credit strategy, and we see significant opportunities to grow the franchise and expand what we can offer our clients together."

Marks and Bruce Karsh, Oaktree's co-chair and chief investment officer, will continue their involvement at senior levels of the business.

Robert O'Leary and Armen Panossian, the co-chief executives of Oaktree, will become the co-chiefs of Brookfield's credit business.

Last year, Oaktree Capital Management became the major shareholder of AZ NGA, taking over the reins from Azimut.

Los Angeles-based Oaktree has US$193 billion in FUM, focusing on credit, private equity, real estate, and listed equity strategies.

Early this year, the Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund (AUD) launched to Australian wholesale investors with responsible entity (RE) duties appointed to Channel Investment Management.