Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Brookfield fully acquires Oaktree

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   12:24PM

Brookfield Asset Management is now the owner of Oaktree Capital after scooping up the remaining 26% stake in the credit fund manager for US$3 billion.

The two firms first partnered six years ago. Brookfield paid about $6.8 billion for the 62% stake.

Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt said since then, the partnership has "fuelled the rapid expansion of our private credit platform, supported the growth of our Wealth Solutions business, and helped drive 75% growth in Oaktree's assets under management."

"Taking this next step will allow us to broaden our credit franchise, enhance collaboration across our businesses and strengthen our ability to continue delivering long-term value for our investors," he said.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. If approved, Brookfield will manage US$550 billion of assets in the US. It currently has US$1 trillion in funds under management (FUM) in total.

Oaktree co-chair Howard Marks: "Becoming part of Brookfield in full is a natural evolution that will allow Oaktree to continue thriving as part of one of the world's leading investment organisations. With this closer alignment, Oaktree will remain central to Brookfield's credit strategy, and we see significant opportunities to grow the franchise and expand what we can offer our clients together."

Marks and Bruce Karsh, Oaktree's co-chair and chief investment officer, will continue their involvement at senior levels of the business.

Robert O'Leary and Armen Panossian, the co-chief executives of Oaktree, will become the co-chiefs of Brookfield's credit business.

Last year, Oaktree Capital Management became the major shareholder of AZ NGA, taking over the reins from Azimut.

Los Angeles-based Oaktree has US$193 billion in FUM, focusing on credit, private equity, real estate, and listed equity strategies.

Early this year, the Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund (AUD) launched to Australian wholesale investors with responsible entity (RE) duties appointed to Channel Investment Management.

Read more: Brookfield Asset ManagementArmen PanossianAzimutAZ NGABruce FlattBruce KarshChannel Investment ManagementHoward MarksOaktree Capital ManagementOaktree Strategic Credit FundRobert O'Leary
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Norges Bank commits over $2bn to energy transition fund
AZ NGA acquires majority stake in Geographe Financial Group
FICAP RockStar raises $110k for charity
AZ NGA forms strategic partnership with Qld advice firm
Coaxial names chief investment officer
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
Blue Owl launches fund to sophisticated investors
Brookfield to divest retirement living platform for $3.85bn
Channel Capital launches Apollo asset-backed credit trust in Australia
AMP shareholders approve executive pay

Editor's Choice

Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the ASX.

Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:17PM
As consolidation continues across the superannuation sector, there remains a strong role for differentiated mid-sized super funds, according to Brighter Super.

IFM Investors, Nest complete first UK investments

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
This marks the first investments since the UK pension fund took a 10% stake in IFM Investors in February this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media