Economics

Brokers warn of looming disaster

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   12:05PM

The Finance Brokers Association of Australia (FBAA) has issued a dire warning, claiming Australian borrowers could not afford to pay 1% more on their mortgages or rent.

The FBAA commissioned a survey, conducted by research firm McCrindle, to assess the impact a rate rise would have on housing affordability.

When asked if rising interest rates would put pressure on their financial position, 66% of respondents agreed either strongly, somewhat, or slightly.

However, FBAA managing director Peter White said answers to more specific questions shocked him.

The survey found 56% would have to refinance their home if rates rose and 57% could not afford a monthly increase in their rent or mortgage of $300.

"Many Australians are clearly on the brink and are sleepwalking into disaster, living in the false hope that rates will stay this low," he said.

"This survey is a wakeup call and shows that even a small rise in rates - which is looking more likely next year with rising inflation - could be catastrophic for our nation."

White pointed out that, based on the average home loan amount, an increase of $300 is only about a 1% raise to mortgage payments.

"1% is not a large increase. It will happen and with the RBA recently deciding not to intervene to stop increasing yields on three-year government bonds, it will likely happen soon," he said.

"My message to Australians is that we must be better prepared."

White added that he believes it is likely the housing market will undergo a correction, meaning those who have paid low deposits and stretched themselves in terms of large mortgages could see themselves with negative equity, owing more than the value of the property.

According to the survey results, those who said they couldn't meet a $300 per month repayment included 46% with a combined gross weekly income between $2000 and $3000, showing that the problem is not limited to very low-income earners.

"However, there are sections of our community who are more vulnerable and this includes those who rent, remembering that any rate rise a landlord incurs will be passed on to the renter," White pointed out.

A total of 80% of single parent families surveyed could not meet a $300 a month rise, along with 71% in remote areas and 70% of Baby Boomers.

"Where do these people go if they have to walk away from their home? Public housing, the street?" White said.

"The options for lower income earners are slim and this will reverberate throughout our society, most likely on the back of the COVID economic struggles."

