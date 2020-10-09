Brisbane Mater acquired for $122.5m

Mater Misericordiae, Queensland's largest Catholic, not-for-profit hospital, has been acquired by Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT for $122.5 million.

The Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (CQE) announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% freehold interest in the property in a sale and leaseback transaction with Mater.

Mater owns and operates an extensive network of hospitals, health centres and a research institute with gross assets of over $1 billion.

The purchase price of $122.5 million upon completion reflects a passing yield of 4.84%, with fixed

annual rental increases of 3%.

The property is underpinned by a new 10-year lease to Mater with two five-year options. The acquisition introduces a new and well capitalised healthcare tenant to CQE's portfolio.

The building is currently under construction with settlement to occur following practical completion, expected to be in the June 2021 quarter.

Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said he was excited about establishing a relationship with Mater as a major tenant customer within its growing Social Infrastructure portfolio.

"We have invested in this near Brisbane CBD location for a decade having developed the $230 million headquarters for Aurizon at 900 Ann Street, Fortitude Valley and the $240 million Bank of Queensland anchored office project at Newstead nearby," Harrison said.

Mater chief executive Peter Steer said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Charter Hall given they are a leading owner and manager of real estate and have a growing portfolio of social infrastructure assets."

"It is critical for our business that we can offer a more contemporary environment for our staff, as well as creating opportunities to enhance our hospital campus infrastructure."

CQE said it will use available investment capacity which will increase its net gearing to around 25%, and given the likely settlement date will have minimal positive impact on FY21 operating earnings, however, will be accretive in future years.

CQE fund manager Travis Butcher said the investment is consistent with the fund's strategy.

"This is an exciting opportunity for CQE to gain exposure to the highly resilient health sector and also opening up future partnership opportunities with Mater," he said.