Superannuation

Brighter Super to add 68k new members

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 SEP 2025   12:44PM

Brighter Super is about to undertake a successor fund transfer that will see its membership swell by 25%.

On October 1, Brighter Super is set to take on several risk-only products currently housed under Zurich's OneCare Super.

There are about eight legacy pension and investment products being transferred to Brighter Super with a total of 68,000 members attached.

The merger will impact those who have OnePath policies held under superannuation in OneCare Super, pre-OneCare Super (Leading Life, Renewable Term Insurance), (ex ANZ) Savings Plan - Superannuation, Personal Retirement Plan (Plus Range), Whole of Life, Endowment, Flexible Retirement Pension, and Lifetime Guaranteed Pension products.

They are being transferred on the same terms and conditions that are currently in place and will continue to be administered by Zurich, which is also Brighter Super's group insurer.

Following the transfer, Brighter Super will have a total membership of about 348,000.

Brighter Super already undertook a similar transfer with Zurich in late 2024, adding 61,000 new members when it took on the Zurich Insurance-only Superannuation Plan.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Brighter Super said: "The transfer will enable members to continue to access risk only insurance benefits through superannuation, including death, disablement, and income protection."

"Brighter Super has a strong track record in supporting insurance-only super structures and brings deep expertise to this partnership. We remain committed to delivering holistic member outcomes, with a focus on flexibility, choice, and long-term value."

The fund has been overseeing risk-only products since it acquired Suncorp's superannuation business in 2023. It currently has over 30 insurance-only offerings on its books, home to about 111,000 member accounts, APRA data shows.

"Risk-only products allow us to offer tailored insurance solutions that are not typically available through a group insurance arrangement," Brighter Super said.

"While these members do not bring funds under management (FUM), their inclusion contributes to our administration scale, benefiting all members of the fund."

APRA's June data shows there are just 92 insurance-only products offered by super funds, hosting about 724,000 member accounts.

