Superannuation

Brighter Super launches Retire Easy Pension

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUL 2024   12:33PM

Brighter Super has introduced the Retire Easy Pension strategy, which involves dividing a member's retirement savings into three distinct buckets.

Launching the product last month, Brighter Super said it marks the first stage of the fund's new retirement income strategy "which is designed to help more members live comfortably in retirement."

The product takes a bucketing approach, dividing members' money into three buckets for the short, medium, and long term.

The first bucket invests in the fund's Cash option and allows for two years' worth of regular, monthly income payments.

Fifty percent of the remaining balance is then placed in the second bucket and invested in the Balanced option, while the other 50% is put in the third bucket and invested in the Growth option.

Members have access to pre-selected investment and payment options that will automatically be rebalanced each year, Brighter Super said. The investments are also automatically rebalanced annually.

"Retire Easy Pension has been designed to balance your needs for a regular income in the short term with savings growth over the medium to long term. Your regular income is paid each month, automatically set to meet the government's minimum pension payment requirements," Brighter Super said.

"Your savings will be automatically invested into short, medium-, and long-term investment strategies that can keep your savings growing."

Members must have at least $50,000 in their account to use Retire Easy Pension. They can also still access lump sum withdrawals if needed, however this will diminish the pension's lifetime.

"The Retire Easy Pension aims to give you a balance between stability and savings growth over the medium to long term. It does not have its own investment return target and does not provide any guarantee that your super will last the rest of your life," Brighter Super noted.

The default arrangement, which gives members more flexibility and control over investments, will continue to be the fund's existing strategy.

Outlining other elements of its new retirement income strategy, over the next two years Brighter Super plans to launch a Flexible Bucket Strategy Pension.

This product is designed to reduce longevity risk, and will offer members and their advisers greater flexibility, customisation and control over their investment selections, it explained.

"Brighter Super is also committed to provide members and their advisers a new longevity product that works in conjunction with our current Pension products, as well as greater education guidance and support," it added.

The fund also intends to launch a new calculator for members, the When Can I Retire Calculator, in the coming months. This would help give members an idea of how soon they could retire based on their current and projected balance, depending on the kind of retirement they want.

The enhanced retirement income strategy follows the fund's appointment of David Koch, also known as Kochie, as retirement ambassador.

The partnership sees the former television personality and personal finance guru provide insights and guidance to the fund's members via an online resource center and webinars and in-person seminars.

