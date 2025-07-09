Brighter Super default members earn 11% in FY25

Brighter Super's MySuper option achieved 10.9% p.a. for the 2025 financial year, exceeding performance for the medium and long term.

The latest result outpaced the three-, five- and 10-year time horizons of 10.3% p.a., 8.2% p.a. and 7.2% p.a. respectively.

The super fund earned double-digit returns in eight accumulation and pension options for the 12 months to 30 June 2025.

"This is a great result for members, given the volatility the markets have experienced through the year. Brighter Super members have also benefitted from their third successive year of administration fee reductions," Brighter Super chief investment officer Mark Rider said.

In the accumulation options, Growth delivered 11.7% p.a. while Balanced achieved 10.5% p.a.

Meanwhile, the Indexed Balanced option achieved one of the highest results at 12.2% p.a.

For older members in pension phase, the Growth option made 12.8% p.a. while the Balanced option earned 11.5% p.a.

The Conservative Balanced option returned 10.1% p.a. while the Indexed Balanced turned in nearly 14% p.a.

Rider pointed to investments in domestic and global equities that drove the performance.

"We're encouraged by the strength of returns over the past year across all of our diversified investment options and more recently the recovery since the volatility sparked by the US trade tariff announcements. Our long-term strategy, which combines active management with broad diversification, is designed to navigate changing market conditions and protect members' retirement savings and grow over the long-term," Rider said.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said, "strong returns in the past financial year reinforced the fund's impressive investment record since the mergers of LGIAsuper and Energy Super in 2021 and the acquisition of Suncorp Super in 2022."

APRA records show that Brighter Super had $33.5 billion in assets under management and more than 322,000 members at the end of March, ranking it as the 25th largest super fund by member benefits.

"Once again Brighter Super has produced an outstanding investment performance which demonstrates that our members continue to reap the benefits of the mergers through strong returns and among the lowest MySuper fees in the industry,'' Farrar said.