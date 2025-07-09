Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Brighter Super default members earn 11% in FY25

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 JUL 2025   12:26PM

Brighter Super's MySuper option achieved 10.9% p.a. for the 2025 financial year, exceeding performance for the medium and long term.

The latest result outpaced the three-, five- and 10-year time horizons of 10.3% p.a., 8.2% p.a. and 7.2% p.a. respectively.

The super fund earned double-digit returns in eight accumulation and pension options for the 12 months to 30 June 2025.

"This is a great result for members, given the volatility the markets have experienced through the year. Brighter Super members have also benefitted from their third successive year of administration fee reductions," Brighter Super chief investment officer Mark Rider said.

In the accumulation options, Growth delivered 11.7% p.a. while Balanced achieved 10.5% p.a.

Meanwhile, the Indexed Balanced option achieved one of the highest results at 12.2% p.a.

For older members in pension phase, the Growth option made 12.8% p.a. while the Balanced option earned 11.5% p.a.

The Conservative Balanced option returned 10.1% p.a. while the Indexed Balanced turned in nearly 14% p.a.

Rider pointed to investments in domestic and global equities that drove the performance.

"We're encouraged by the strength of returns over the past year across all of our diversified investment options and more recently the recovery since the volatility sparked by the US trade tariff announcements. Our long-term strategy, which combines active management with broad diversification, is designed to navigate changing market conditions and protect members' retirement savings and grow over the long-term," Rider said.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said, "strong returns in the past financial year reinforced the fund's impressive investment record since the mergers of LGIAsuper and Energy Super in 2021 and the acquisition of Suncorp Super in 2022."

APRA records show that Brighter Super had $33.5 billion in assets under management and more than 322,000 members at the end of March, ranking it as the 25th largest super fund by member benefits.

"Once again Brighter Super has produced an outstanding investment performance which demonstrates that our members continue to reap the benefits of the mergers through strong returns and among the lowest MySuper fees in the industry,'' Farrar said.

Read more: Brighter SuperMySuperEnergy SuperKate FarrarMark RiderSuncorp Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brighter Super awards $75m mandate
MySuper delivers 10.3% in FY25
Most Hostplus options achieve double-digit returns
AMP Super delivers double digit returns in FY25
APRA dissects retirement products for the first time
ART pinged by ASIC over misleading returns data
Centrepoint Alliance locks in hundreds of Brighter Super advice clients
Age-based super strategies could add thousands to retirement savings
NAB MySuper class action settlement approved
Centrepoint Alliance to acquire Brighter Super's advice book

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media