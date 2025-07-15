Brighter Super awards $75m mandate

Brighter Super has awarded a $75 million mandate to Riparian Capital Partners to boost its agricultural assets.

The $28.5 billion superannuation fund is allocating the funds to the Queensland Riparian Agriculture and Food Transition Trust (QRAFT).

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said the mandate will support Queensland agriculture, agribusinesses and agricultural infrastructure while aiming to deliver solid returns for members.

"The strategy will comprise a diversified portfolio across regional Queensland including farmland, water entitlements, regional agricultural infrastructure and agribusinesses," she said.

The new mandate is part of Brighter Super's "Queensland Investment Strategy," which was launched in May 2024, pledging to invest a further $500 million in the state's assets.

The super fund already has $1 billion invested throughout Queensland.

A Pinnacle Investment Management affiliate, Riparian invests in real assets in the areas of water, agriculture and food.

Riparian managing partner Michael Blakeney said: "The team at Riparian has an extensive history of investing in partnership with leading agricultural producers to deliver strong and sustainable returns, which in turn contribute to regional communities."

"Riparian has the capacity to invest across the agriculture supply chain, and we recognise the long-term value we generate is directly linked to the stewardship of the assets in which we invest and our social licence."

Pinnacle had $155.4 billion in assets under management at the end of 2024.

Some $237 million of this came from Riparian. Hyperion and Plato had the lion's share of $17.2 billion and $18.2 billion respectively.