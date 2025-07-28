Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Brighter Super awards $50m mandate

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:26PM

A new $50 million mandate will see Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) invest Brighter Super members' retirement savings back into the state's economy through high-growth, innovative businesses.

The mandate will invest in businesses delivering strong returns, driving job creation, and having a positive impact on the state's landscape as well as future economy, QIC said.

Initial investments will include Attekus, a booking and event management platform provider tailored to local councils and government, and autonomous farming solution provider SwarmFarm Robotics.

Additionally, the mandate will invest alongside the QIC-managed Queensland Business Investment Fund into Queensland companies across a range of sectors benefitting from high growth thematics such as artificial intelligence, digistisation, Agtech, healthtech, and frontier tech, QIC added.

QIC chief executive Kylie Rampa said the partnership with Brighter Super connects capital, capability and a commitment to Queensland.

"Since 2016, QIC has invested in more than 85 local businesses, enabling exceptional founders to create over 1300 jobs building real-world solutions within a thriving, sustainable ecosystem," Rampa said.

"Now, leveraging this capability and a dedicated local team, QIC is proud to manage this mandate on behalf of, and for the benefit of, Brighter Super members."

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said QIC's experience in managing innovation programs on behalf of the state government and institutional clients will help the superannuation fund to "capture the potential" of local businesses.

"This partnership reinforces Brighter Super's commitment to investing in Queensland under our Queensland Investment Strategy to support our local communities and members by allocating capital to meaningful Queensland-based opportunities," Farrar said.

"We believe that investing in these businesses can produce strong returns for Brighter Super's members whilst contributing positively to Queensland's economy and productivity."

Last year, Brighter Super announced its Queensland Investment Strategy focused on investing an additional $500 million in Queensland assets in the next three to five years, on top of the $1 billion already invested in the state.

As part of the strategy, the super fund also awarded a separate mandate, focusing on agricultural assets earlier this month.

